Thorbjørn Olesen WITB 2025: Exploring the Danish Golfer’s Bag at the RBC Canadian Open

Thorbjørn Olesen is leading the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto. With 4 birdies in the last 5 holes and a display of exceptional putting skills, he leads at 9-under, tied with Chile’s Cristobal Del Solar. Olesen had represented Europe in the 2018 Ryder Cup but took some time off for personal reasons. He returned and picked up three titles on the DP World Tour at the 2022 British Masters, the 2023 Thailand Classic, and the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Currently ranked at 82 in the OWGR, Olesen has two top-10 finishes in 2025 — at the Valero Texas Open and the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he broke the course record on the 4th day for shooting 10-under par. With 8 wins on the DP World Tour, Olesen has been associated with TaylorMade since 2022 and has used the clubs for most of his career. Let’s take a look at what’s in his bag.

Thorbjørn Olesen’s picks for his long game

Thorbjørn Olesen uses a TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver (10.5°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White Prototype 65 TX shaft. While he stated that he’s played some of his best golf with Taylormade clubs, this driver has also produced the best driver stats of his career.

Hitting it nearly 302 yards with his driver, he picked this one specifically for the way the clubhead looked. For players like Olesen, they need a driver that can not only help the ball fly far and spin less but also be more forgiving off the tee. With a 10.5-degree loft, Olesen can see the ball launch higher, giving him the distance he desires, as well as having a CoG (center of gravity) that boosts stability and forgiveness.

He chose to pick the Mitsubishi Tensei Shaft at 65g stiffness, which is suited for higher swing speeds, like his. Olesen swinging the club at 117 mph would require the club to be stable and not whippy, and that’s exactly what this shaft does without sacrificing durability.

For his fairway woods, he decided to stick to the same range of TaylorMade as his driver. He uses the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway woods (15°, 18°) with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 85 TX Shaft for his 3-wood and 5-wood, respectively. Similar to his driver, the fairway woods picked for his bag offer him a blend of distance and forgiveness, something he needs off the fairways, especially when approaching par-5s in two.

The woods are also ideal to be used off the tee, as the large clubhead allows him to craft tricky shots like the low stingers you need in times of strong head winds. He stuck to the same shaft as his driver, just with a heavier weight of 85g, which is standard for woods.

For his irons, he has an interesting mix, unlike other Tour players, who usually stick to the same model of irons. He chose the TaylorMade P790 iron for his 3-iron instead of deciding to go with a hybrid. While the P790s are one of the most good-looking irons with their forged cavity backs, they are not as forgiving as other irons on the market. For his 4, 5 & 6 irons, he chose the TaylorMade P7MC Irons, which have a super clean look at address and have a muscle cavity back, which means that the ball needs to be struck at the center of the face every time, as these are also not forgiving.

He chose the TaylorMade P7MB irons (7-PW) for the rest of his irons, including his pitching wedge. The shafts on all these irons are the same— the Project X 6.5 Shafts, which are extra stiff, specifically designed for tour players or anyone swinging with speeds over 110 mph.

Now, let us take a look at his wedges and putter choice.

Olesen’s picks for and around the greens

For his wedges, he uses TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Wedges (56°-12, 60°-11) with Project X 6.5 Shafts. He made the right choice for his chipping, as he is ranked 13th on the Tour for scrambling within 20 yards of the pin. And usually when you’re so close to the flag, it means dealing with tighter lies more often than not, and these wedges are designed to be suitable just for that, given the leading edge easily slides under the ball.

For his putter, he picked the traditional blade instead of a mallet with the TaylorMade TP Reserve B11 Putter. The putter requires a precise and clean stroke because of the weight being on the toe and the heel, and they are not as forgiving as the mallet putter. But that is not a problem for Olesen, as he has been confident of his putting recently. He uses the TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball, which helps him achieve the distance he needs with a softer feel and also provides the spin on the greens required to stop his ball as close to the flag as possible.

