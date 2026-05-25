‘Those Like My Father’: Tiger Woods Honors Late Father In Emotional Tribute to Veterans’ Sacrifice

If it weren’t for Earl Woods, the world wouldn’t have seen the greatness of Tiger Woods. It was Earl who introduced his son to golf when he was less than 2, so it’s only fair that when Woods won his first Masters in 1997 at just 21, Earl watched it all from the gallery. That hug after the final round meant everything to both of them. So, how could Woods not honor the man, a soldier and a father, who shaped him on Memorial Day 2026?

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“My father was a Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service,” Tiger Woods wrote on X. “To all those like my father, we all say thank you for your sacrifices. Without them, we wouldn’t have the greatest country on Earth.”

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Earl Woods was no ordinary soldier. He served two combat tours in Vietnam as an infantry officer and later with the Special Forces. He graduated from the Defense Information School and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He then taught military science and tactics through Army ROTC at the City College of New York. He retired from active duty in 1974. He then settled in Southern California and joined McDonnell Douglas Corp. in Huntington Beach.

Beyond that, Earl also documented his approach to raising Tiger Woods in two books. Those were: “Training a Tiger: A Father’s Guide to Raising a Winner in Both Golf and Life,” co-written with Pete McDaniel, and “Playing Through: Straight Talk on Hard Work, Big Dreams and Adventures with Tiger.”

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Earl Woods was Tiger’s mentor. He taught him how to play, and he sure did not go soft on him. He once shared how he made Tiger Woods a mentally strong golfer.

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“I tried to break him down mentally, tried to intimidate him verbally, by saying, ‘Water on the right, OB on the left,’ just before his downswing.” That pressure produced a champion.

Between all the victories and lessons the father-son duo shared, 2005 was the toughest year. Earl Woods had been struggling with heart problems, diabetes, and cancer. Tiger won his fourth Masters title that April, and while he was receiving the trophy, he missed his dad.

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“This one is for Dad,” a tearful Tiger said. “Every time I’ve won this tournament, my dad’s been there to give me a hug, and he wasn’t there today.” He later added, “Maybe give him a little hope, a little more fire to keep fighting. I never cry in public, but I couldn’t help myself.”

Earl Woods passed away on May 3, 2006, at his home in Cypress, California, and it was one of the toughest times of Tiger’s life.

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“My dad was my best friend and greatest role model, and I will miss him deeply. He was an amazing dad, coach, mentor, soldier, husband, and friend. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him,” the golfer said at the time.

Woods’s first major win after his dad passed away was the 2006 Open Championship, and he dedicated the win to his father: “He would have been very proud of me,” a tearful Woods said afterwards. “He was always on my case about thinking my way round the golf course and not letting my emotions get the better of me; to plot my way around; and that if I had to deviate from a game plan to make sure it was the right decision. He was adamant that I play like that my entire career.”

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Given their bond, it’s only fair that the golfer shared a message for his dad from Zurich, honoring his father’s service. Vanessa Trump, Tiger Woods’s girlfriend, also shared a Memorial Day tribute on her Instagram.

“Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We also recognize the strength and sacrifice of their families, who continue to carry their memory with pride and love.” The post played Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless The U.S.A.” in the background.

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The connection between golf and military service runs deeper than most people realize.

Before the greens, there were the trenches for some golfers

Arnold Palmer served in the Coast Guard in 1951 after losing his close friend Bud Worsham. He served in Cape May and Cleveland under Rear Admiral Roy Raney, who encouraged him to continue competing in amateur tournaments. Discharged in 1954, he won the U.S. Amateur Championship that very same year.

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Billy Casper spent four years with the Navy in San Diego, playing for the base golf team while serving from 1951 to 1955. Larry Nelson was drafted into the Army at 19 and served as an infantryman in Vietnam before ever picking up a golf club. And then he went on to win three major championships, including the 1983 U.S. Open and back-to-back PGA Championships in 1981 and 1987.

For Tiger Woods, Memorial Day has never just been a public holiday. It has always been personal.