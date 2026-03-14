Thoughtful Tiger Woods Tribute at the Players Championship Wins Over Golf World

When it comes to Tiger Woods’ golf moments, there are surely many that fans can remember. The 2005 Masters chip-in on the par-3 16th in the final round, the 2000 PGA playoff putt on the par-3 16th, and the 1997 Phoenix Open ace are some of those moments. Something similar happened at the Players Championship 2001, too, when he hit a 60-foot putt on the 17th in Round 3. This year, the course management has paid tribute to Woods’ putt shot.

On the very same hole and the exact location, the organizers engraved the cup with “BETTER THAN MOST” and “TIGER WOODS 2001.”

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Tiger Woods holed the triple-breaking downhill birdie putt. This helped him shoot a third round of 66 to climb into contention. He then went on to hit a final round of 67 to secure his win at the Players Championship 2001. As he completed the putt on the 17th in Round 3, NBC commentator Gary Koch delivered the legendary call. He called it “Better than most” three times as the ball rolled in the cup, each time with greater intensity.

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The 82x PGA Tour winner is absent from the 2026 Players Championship due to back surgery and recovery. However, his shot from 2001 still echoes in the minds of fellow professionals and fans alike.

As news of the tribute broke, Golf Channel posted an Instagram post about it. It features an image of the X post it shared and the engraved cup. Slide 2 of the post features the 2001 putt shot.

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“Thoughts on this??” the caption read.

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The X post on slide 1 says that the hole location will remain the same as in 2001, and the engraved cup will be used on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

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As the Golf Channel uploaded the post and asked for thoughts, fans gave a green flag to the tribute.

Fans celebrate the nostalgic tribute to Tiger Woods’ iconic moment

The Players Championship’s tribute quickly struck a chord with fans. Many celebrated the tournament’s decision to revisit one of the most memorable highlights in the event’s history.

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Many reactions centered on the moment’s nostalgia. “I live for this kind of nostalgia. Absolutely love to see it,” one user wrote. The sentiment reflects on how the Big Cat’s famous putt continues to resonate with fans. Not just the putt, Tiger Woods’ reaction after it, and the big air fist pump still remain clear in fans’ memories. The 15x major winners’ climb up the leaderboard and their wins at the events are also tremendous stories in themselves.

“Greatest call of all time,” another user said. The comment praises the call taken by the Players Championship 2026 to tribute Woods’ putt.

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Some others said that it would also have been great to include Gary Koch’s name. His repeated “better than most” comment helped build suspense, leading to the iconic moment. “👏👏👏 Needs Gary Koch’s name on it as well 🙌,” a fan suggested. It was his voice and commentary that immortalized the moment for television audiences who witnessed the event from the comfort of their home.

Meanwhile, the design of the commemorative cup itself drew curiosity. Add that to the memory associated with the engraved cup, and it becomes a perfect souvenir for a golf fan. “Can I buy this? 😮 that’s awesome,” one fan commented, reflecting on the same.

While these comments were specific to the iconomic moment at the Players Championship 2001, one fan wrote about the man behind it. “Tiger was my childhood ❤️,” the user said. This reaction highlights that Tiger Woods have given fans many such moments across his career.

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These comments shows how a single moment related to Tiger Woods can bring nostalgia even after decades. Fans are once again reliving a memory that helped define an era of the sport.