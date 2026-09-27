3 Biggest Factors That Hurt Team USA at the 2026 Presidents Cup

Medinah Country Club was meant to be a coronation. Team USA arrived chasing an 11th straight Presidents Cup win, and instead spent three days clawing back from a deficit of its own making, escaping with a 17-13 victory only after trailing 10.5-7.5 heading into Sunday singles. The margin of the comeback hid how close the run actually came to ending, and the reasons trace back to Brandt Snedeker’s roster management, a rookie who barely got tested, and galleries that never settled into one mood all week.

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Brandt Snedeker’s Decisions Kept Raising Questions

Scottie Scheffler played every session through Saturday morning, then sat out Saturday afternoon foursomes for the first time all week, a call Snedeker chalked up to rest ahead of Sunday. His replacements, Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman, lost anyway, and it came right after Snedeker had already fumbled which player he’d paired with Chris Gotterup on live TV. By Saturday night, down 10.5-7.5, the captain quit defending himself altogether.

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“I tried to work my tail off to put these guys in the best situation possible, and I don’t think I’ve done a very good job this week to be where we are right now,” he said.

That admission, delivered before the matches were decided, did little to steady a team already trailing. A captain conceding fault mid-tournament rather than after it rarely rallies a locker room. It tends to confirm what the scoreboard is already saying.

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Jackson Koivun Never Got Enough Of a Look

Jackson Koivun’s week never quite added up. Enough success to make you want more, not enough chances to get it. The 21-year-old rookie opened Thursday four-ball with Justin Thomas, beat Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria 4-and-3, then sat out all of Friday foursomes. He was back with Thomas for Saturday four-ball, then sat again Saturday afternoon before finally getting his Sunday singles match against Si Woo Kim.

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The Thursday result should have made another look tempting, and Saturday morning’s half against Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im gave Snedeker a second data point. Yet both foursomes sessions came and went with Koivun watching while Henley got the nod. Henley had the experience, so the choice was hardly inexplicable, but Koivun was the player Team USA knew least about in that format, and a foursomes pairing at some point during the week could have answered whether his four-ball form was repeatable.

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Instead, Snedeker went into Sunday with remarkably little information on one of his captain’s picks. For a rookie, that is a fairly small sample size for a week this long.

The Fans or Lack thereof Became Part of the Problem

The uncertainty inside the team room was matched by uncertainty in the stands. On Thursday, Wyndham Clark complained the crowd wasn’t loud enough, calling it “kind of dead out there.” By Saturday, the atmosphere had swung hard the other way.

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Officials ruled out of bounds after a fan kicked Conners’ ball into play Saturday, and the gallery booed the call as Conners and Nick Taylor lost the hole anyway. By Sunday, a fan yelled mid-swing during Echavarria’s tee shot, forcing Scheffler to concede a 32-foot putt to make amends. One gesture couldn’t undo a crowd swinging between apathy and interference, echoing the pattern that trailed Team USA out of the Ryder Cup a year earlier.

Team USA survived Medinah. Just. Snedeker’s roster calls will follow him well before 2028 rolls around, and a crowd doesn’t settle down just because a match got tight. All three issues share the same root: this team showed up expecting a win instead of earning one. The pairings and the rookie’s minutes, those get sorted by the next Cup. Getting a crowd to know the difference between backing your team and getting in someone else’s way, that’s the tougher fix, and Medinah proved nobody’s cracked it yet.