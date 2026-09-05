3 Biggest Incidents from Tiger Woods’ Life That Forever Changed His Career

Tiger Woods has been one of the biggest names in golf for almost 30 years now. The 15-time major champion has 82 PGA Tour wins, but three moments away from the golf course changed him in different ways. One showed that even Tiger was not unbeatable. Another involved a serious car accident that still follows him today. The third came after he became a father and helped him become more open with his emotions.

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Here is how these three moments shaped the Tiger Woods we know today.

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1. The 2009 Scandal That Ended the Myth

It started with a single-car accident outside Woods’ Florida home in the early hours of November 27, 2009. He hit a fire hydrant and a tree. At first, Woods called it “a minor car accident” and said he was “treated and released in good condition.” But that story quickly changed. The Florida Highway Patrol could not interview Woods or his wife, Elin Nordegren, at the time. Soon, reports about the crash were linked to claims that Woods had been having an affair with a New York nightclub hostess.

On December 2, 2009, Woods released a more personal statement, saying, “I have let my family down, and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart.”

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Over the next two weeks, tabloid reports, though never independently verified, linked him to at least 10 women, and his sponsors began to leave. Gillette and Accenture moved first, followed by AT&T. Gatorade, which had already planned to discontinue its “Tiger Focus” drink line before the scandal, did not formally end its sponsorship until January 2010. On December 11, Woods announced that he would take an “indefinite break” from golf.

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The scandal damaged much more than his sponsorship deals. It ended the image of Tiger Woods as someone who could do no wrong. He had spent years building that image, only for it to fall apart in less than three weeks.

2. Three Car Crashes, and a 2026 Wake-Up Call

Car trouble has been part of Tiger Woods’ story more often than many fans realize. The first came in November 2009, the single-car accident outside his Florida home described above. The second happened in February 2021, when his SUV veered off a road in Los Angeles at high speed. Woods suffered serious injuries to his leg and ankle, and Woods himself later said doctors had considered amputation.

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Between those two incidents, Woods was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2017. Police in South Florida found him asleep behind the wheel of a car that was parked awkwardly and had damage on the driver’s side. Woods later said he had taken a bad mix of painkillers, and he pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

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Imago March 27, 2026, Jupiter, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods has been involved in a rollover car accident near his home in Jupiter, Florida, authorities say. Woods has been charged with a DUI and with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: October 23, 2020, Los Angeles, California, USA: TIGER WOODS watches his tee shot during the second round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament in Thousand Oaks. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20201023_zaf_c68_021 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

Then, on March 27, 2026, came a third incident. Woods rolled his Land Rover in Jupiter Island, Florida, after hitting a trailer while trying to pass it. According to sheriff’s deputies, he blew “triple zeros” on a breathalyzer but refused a urine test. Deputies also found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. He was charged with DUI, causing property damage, and refusing a lawful test. It was his second DUI arrest in less than a decade.

This time, Woods did not simply try to move on. He pleaded not guilty and asked for a jury trial. A few days later, he said he was “stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

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The PGA of America then confirmed that Woods would not become the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain at Adare Manor, a role many had expected him to take. The organization praised him for putting his long-term health first.

Unlike the guarded Tiger of 2009, Woods chose to focus on his health this time. He put his own well-being ahead of the expectations of the sport.

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3. How Charlie Woods Changed His Father Tiger Woods, On and Off the Course

The biggest change in Tiger Woods may not have come from a crisis at all. It may have come from becoming a father. At the 2024 Masters, after shooting his worst-ever round at Augusta, his 15-year-old son Charlie was seen helping him on the range. Charlie used the same alignment-stick drill that Butch Harmon had once used to coach Tiger. Seeing a teenager give advice to a 15-time major champion would have been hard to imagine a decade earlier.

Imago December 22, 2024, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods R and Charlie Woods line up a putt on the 9th green during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20241222_fap_w109_015 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Woods has also spoken openly about fatherhood. In 2022, he said: “Being a parent, you always want to be the protector and guider of them,” adding that he wanted to teach his children the skills they would need in life. That side of Woods has become easier to see in public: the serious, focused Tiger of the 2000s has slowly given way to a father who talks proudly about Charlie’s golf and jokes about wanting to “re-live it through him.”

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Charlie has made big progress of his own. He has moved from 604th in the national junior rankings to 14th after winning his first AJGA event in May 2025, later reaching No. 21 before committing to play college golf at Florida State in February 2026 as part of its 2027 recruiting class.

It is a very different side of Woods. A man once known for winning alone is now watching his son build his own golf career. He is not just trying to win anymore. He is also teaching, guiding, and learning to be a father.

These three chapters show a more human side of Tiger Woods. The 2009 scandal showed that he was not perfect. The 2026 crash showed that he is still facing serious challenges. And Charlie shows that Woods can still change.