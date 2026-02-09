3 Biggest Names Absent From AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 Field

It’s officially AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am week, which marks the PGA Tour’s first signature event this season. This no-cut tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links hosts 17 of the top 20 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) players and has a $20M purse. Notably, Rory McIlroy will be looking to defend his title. Last season, he unleashed driver bombs after driver bombs and fired a Sunday 66 for a two-stroke win over Shane Lowry. As such, there is a lot of excitement, even though the field is missing these three names.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas‘s performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a complete mixed bag. T6 in 2024, T48 in 2025. That’s peak inconsistency. Still, Thomas will be missed this week as he’s skipping this year’s edition for one clear reason: his health.

Last season, Thomas underwent a microdiscectomy. Ten weeks after the surgery, he announced that he is recovering well and, “I’m slowly building back my strength and conditioning in the gym, and also hitting wedges/short irons. Little victories and patience have been the biggest part of the process.”

Thomas has, thankfully, given several such updates in the last few weeks, including on his exercises.

Thomas announced that he’d return to competitive golf during the Florida swing, which starts with the Cognizant Classic and lasts through the Valspar Championship. Thomas last played at the Ryder Cup, where Team USA suffered a heavy loss. Even so, he was spotted at TGL during his team’s (Atlanta Drive GC) match against the Jupiter Links.

Nicolai Højgaard

Nicolai Højgaard played his first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event back in 2024, fresh off his second-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. This time, however, Højgaard couldn’t quite crack the field at the Pebble Beach.

The WM Phoenix Open wrapped up the kickoff phase of the 2026 PGA TOUR season, crowning the first Aon Swing 5. This hands the top-five non-exempt players in FedExCup points from this stretch entry spots to the next two Signature Events, meaning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

Højgaard needed a near-runner-up finish to crack the top five in the Aon Swing 5, and he flirted with it. However, he narrowly missed a monster birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would’ve tossed him into the WM Phoenix Open playoff. He finished T3 and missed an opportunity to join the elite field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

However, he is currently the 7th alternate in the field.

Max Homa

Max Homa’s 2025 was a disappointment, to say the least. The six-time PGA Tour winner made bold changes to level up, but stumbled backward, playing 24 events but making the cut in only 15 of them. In fact, over 46 events across 2024 and 2025, he secured only a few top-10s.

He seemed ready to change that poor narrative this season with his first start of the season at The American Express, yet he couldn’t. Homa finished the event at T27 and went on to miss the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. At the WM Phoenix Open, he finished T66, another poor finish.

Meanwhile, in his last five starts here, Max Homa finished T53 (2025), T66 (2024), T7 (2021), T14 (2020), and T10 (2019). Evidently, Homa has been struggling with his game for a while. Regardless, last season, Homa finished outside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings (105), which helps in qualifying for the signature events. He also ranks outside the top 30 in the OWGR (149), and thus did not qualify for the field.

On the other hand, several players sneaked into the field at the last minute thanks to the sponsor exemptions, including Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell, and Sahith Theegala. Jordan Spieth earned his spot via the FedEx Fall hustle, while Rickie Fowler rode the top-50 FedExCup standings from last year into all 2026 signatures.