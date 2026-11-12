3 Biggest Surprises from the 2027 College Golf Signing Day

The week-long early signing period in college golf opened Wednesday, November 11, allowing high school players to formally commit to their college programs. And it has already delivered some big names. Miles Russell, fresh off being named AJGA Boys’ Player of the Year, signed with Florida State as expected. The Seminoles also landed Charlie Woods, Sweden’s Edwin Askerfors, and in-state product Kaden Puranik.

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But those headline signings were only part of the story. The opening day also brought three surprising developments that shook up the recruiting picture. Here’s a look at what stood out.

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1. Asterisk Talley Hits Pause on Stanford

Fresh off being named AJGA Girls’ Player of the Year, Talley was expected to anchor Stanford’s class. Instead, the 17-year-old from Chowchilla, California, did not sign. She remains verbally committed to the Cardinal and can sign at any point, but she is also weighing an LPGA route through the tour’s Elite Amateur Pathway.

“Both have their upsides and their cons, too,” Talley told Golf Channel. “It’s definitely going to be a go-with-the-flow kind of thing, and I see what happens in these coming months.”

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Her season explains why the decision is a real consideration. Talley took the lead into the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, then lost it after a quadruple bogey on the 12th. She finished T-22 at the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera in June and helped the U.S. win the Curtis Cup a week later. In August, she won the U.S. Women’s Amateur with an 8-6 rout of Japan’s Anna Iwanaga.

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That win opened more doors. It earned her a spot in the 2027 U.S. Women’s Open at Inverness, and she is already exempt into four majors next year, starting with the Chevron Championship in April. She also sits at 15 of the 20 points needed to earn an LPGA card. If she reaches that mark before July 1, 2027, she would likely wait until then to turn professional, giving her roughly a season and a half on tour rather than just the remainder of the year.

She has acknowledged that getting out early has its advantages, but college team experience is something she would never get back.

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2. Florida Fires Back in the Sunshine State

Florida State may have landed the biggest headlines with Russell and Woods, but the Gators put together an impressive class of their own. Florida signed the Nos. 2 and 3 recruits in the class, Jessy Huebner and Giuseppe Puebla, to secure the No. 2 spot nationally behind the Seminoles.

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Puebla, in particular, has a résumé that makes the Gators’ class worth watching. The 17-year-old from Royal Palm Beach has nine amateur titles and a U.S. Open appearance already under his belt. He won his local qualifier before sharing medalist honors at final qualifying at BallenIsles.

That was the same qualifying site where Russell needed a playoff, with Charlie Woods on his bag, to secure his place in the U.S. Open field. The two then had contrasting weeks at Shinnecock Hills. Puebla missed the cut at 7 over, while Russell made it through in a tournament where only five of the 20 amateurs in the field did so.

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But Puebla got the better of the comparison in September. At the Junior Presidents Cup at Medinah, he went 3-0 as the U.S. team defeated the Internationals 17.5-6.5, the largest margin of victory in the event’s history. Russell, meanwhile, finished 2-1.

Huebner also went unbeaten at 3-0, giving Florida two players who arrive on campus with plenty of momentum. The Gators may sit second in the recruiting rankings, but their pair has already shown they can deliver on a big stage.

3. Madeleine Conser Trades Portland for Kentucky

The distance from Portland, Oregon, to Lexington, Kentucky, is roughly 2,000 miles. Madeleine Conser, the No. 5 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, is making that trip after choosing the Wildcats over several of the nation’s top programs.

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Stanford, USC, and UCLA all signed other players from the top six this week, while Oregon, which had the No. 1 recruiting class last year, added Thailand’s Namo Luangnitikul. Conser, however, stayed with her commitment to Kentucky, a decision she made before her breakout season.

According to Golf Channel, she is easily the highest-rated recruit in Wildcats history. That distinction previously belonged to Jensen Castle, who signed with Kentucky in 2019.

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Conser has certainly done enough to justify the excitement. She won three AJGA events in two months this year, including the Sacramento Junior, where she closed with a bogey-free final round. She also made her mark closer to home, winning her first Oregon Amateur title and a second consecutive Oregon Junior Amateur.

The latter victory earned her an exemption into the U.S. Women’s Amateur at The Honors Course, where Talley eventually claimed the title. Conser’s strong summer also caught the attention of Morgan Pressel, who selected her for the U.S. team at the Junior Solheim Cup in the Netherlands in September.

For Kentucky, landing the highest-rated recruit in program history is a significant addition. Conser’s decision gives the Wildcats a player who has already shown she can compete against the best in junior golf.