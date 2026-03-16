3 Golf Records Cameron Young Made After His PLAYERS Championship Win That You Should Know About

When the Stadium Course opened in 1982, Ben Crenshaw didn’t hold back. “It’s Star Wars golf, designed by Darth Vader,” he said, and the nickname stuck because it made sense. Years later, Brooks Koepka admitted the 17th hole had ruined good rounds for him at Sawgrass more times than he could remember, calling it the one part of the course he just couldn’t figure out. Cameron Young also talked about how tough it was after his final round in 2026, and then went on to set records there.

Young started the final round of the 2026 Players Championship four shots behind Ludvig Aberg. He had finished second seven times before. This time, he won the tournament and set three new statistical records in the process.

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Young shot a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish at 13-under 275, winning by one stroke over Matt Fitzpatrick. The final round also resulted in several notable achievements beyond the win itself.

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1. Cameron Young becomes the first champion since Fowler to birdie the Island Green three times

The 17th at TPC Sawgrass is short, surrounded by water, and usually plays above par. No champion has ever found the water there. To win, you have to survive the hole, and if possible, take advantage.

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Young birdied the 17th in each of his last three rounds, making three birdies in four tries. Notably, he is the first champion to achieve this since Rickie Fowler who did it in 2015. Fowler did it in a dramatic week, with five birdies in six attempts, including two in a playoff. Meanwhile, Young’s approach was more controlled and consistent.

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The key moment was Sunday. Young was one behind with two to play. He hit a sand wedge close on 17 and made the birdie to tie Fitzpatrick. That putt shifted all the pressure to the 18th.

2. Cameron Young’s 375-Yard drive on the 18th is the longest in the ShotLink era

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The final round on Saturday was almost decided before it started. On the 18th the previous day, Young found the water off the tee, made double-bogey, and lost a key chance to score. But on Sunday, the situation changed.

On the 18th tee with the tournament at stake, Young hit a 375-yard drive. Since ShotLink tracking began in 2004, no one has hit it farther on that hole. The 17 mph tailwind helped, but Young’s 2026 season average is 309.3 yards. The 66-yard difference cannot be explained by wind alone.

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“The best shot of my life,” Young said afterward.

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Young’s drive left him 98 yards to the flag and helped him avoid the water on the left. Even though Rory McIlroy led the field in driving distance during the week, he did not come close to Young’s number on the 18th when it counted.

3. Cameron Young’s Four-Stroke Comeback Ties the Fifth-Largest in Players Championship History

The drive set up the par, and the par secured the comeback. Young needed both. Åberg, who had led for three rounds, put two balls in the water on holes 11 and 12. The lead that seemed certain at the turn was gone by the 15th.

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Young’s four-shot rally ties the fifth-largest final-round comeback in Players Championship history. Raymond Floyd in 1981 and Justin Leonard in 1998 set the standard for Sunday resilience at Sawgrass. This also matches the largest comeback of the 2026 PGA Tour season, when Chris Gotterup overcame Hideki Matsuyama at the WM Phoenix Open. Gotterup won in low-scoring conditions. Young did it on a course set up to prevent scoring.

Young finished at 13-under 275, earning $4.5 million from the $25 million purse and moving to No. 4 in the world rankings. Three records in one afternoon. This is Young’s second PGA Tour title, and it brings his career in line with the expectations he has set.