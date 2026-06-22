3 Historic Records Wyndham Clark Made With 2026 U.S. Open Win While Facing Backlash

Wyndham Clark won the US Open 2026 with a historic score, sure. But the records he has added to his victory keep becoming more impressive with every passing hour. Clark became the 24th multi-winner of the US Open this year. With a grand win at the 126th US Open, the Coloradoan has broken not one but rather three notable records despite the hostility Sunday threw at him.

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Golf analyst Justin Ray reports that Clark made a historic score with both of his US Open wins.

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His round-by-round scores in both years read 64-69-70-73 at the Shinnecock Hills in 2026 and rounds of 64-67-69-70 at the Los Angeles Country Club in 2023. Notably, if both the scores are compared, he becomes the first player in the men’s championship history to win two majors while shooting a higher score in each sequential round of the week.

Despite the pressure and negative connotation that came with Sunday, Clark won the major in a wire-to-wire fashion. It’s an immensely hard record, as only eight iconic golfers have been able to reach that pedestal, including Tiger Woods (twice), Rory McIlroy in 2011, Ben Hogan, and Walter Hagen. Wyndham Clark is the ninth one to do so.

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Interestingly, the feat doesn’t end there. As reported by Justin Ray, he led for 71 and a half consecutive hours to hold the lead at every round of the entire week. That too at a punishing course like Shinnecock Hills, becoming the first champion in 12 long years to hold that feat after Martin Kaymer in 2014 at Pinehurst.

He nearly didn’t make it that far. Clark woke up Sunday with what he described as “a pit” in his stomach, and through the start of the round, the final round, it looked like he might give in to the pressure. He entered the final round on Sunday with a strict six-stroke lead, but on the front nine, he made three bogeys of his first seven holes and suddenly held just a one-shot lead over Sam Burns, who was torching the course. This slip-up came right after he was birding holes in bunches, and the crowd, already hostile towards him all day, grew louder with every mistake he made.

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At the 16th hole, a par-5, his win was hanging by one shot. Clark pulled his tee shot hard left into the deep fescue grass. And that could have been the end of the tournament. But Clark walked into the grass, found his ball, and came back onto the fairway. He hit his third shot to 24 1/2 feet and rolled in a birdie putt. That increased his lead back to two.

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On the other hand, Burns had two more looks at birdies on the 17th and 18th to force a playoff, but he missed both of them. Clark, meanwhile, hit a two-putt par from 52 feet on the 72nd hole to secure a one-stroke victory over Sam Burns.

His feat also included a place in an even more exclusive club. Clark became the sixth player in U.S. Open history to lead by multiple strokes after rounds one, two, and three to then lift the trophy. Only five players have done that so far: Willie Anderson (1903), Jim Barnes (1921), Tony Jacklin (1970), Rory McIlroy (2011), and Martin Kaymer (2014)

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Later, Clark shared what the victory felt like: “The first one was kind of just the breakthrough of knowing I can do it, and then this one was a lot of redemption,” said Clark. “Last year was so tough, a terrible year. I left in shambles, and it’s amazing what a year can do. I’m leaving here this Sunday as a champion, and I’m just so blessed.”