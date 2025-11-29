3 LPGA Records Jeeno Thitikul Smashed in Her Breakout 2025 Run

Records are meant to be broken. But some records carry so much weight that breaking them feels almost impossible. Annika Sorenstam’s name sits atop the LPGA record books for good reason. The Swedish legend dominated her era with a level of excellence few could match. Her achievements became benchmarks that seemed untouchable for decades. Then came 2025. Jeeno Thitikul didn’t just challenge those benchmarks—she shattered them. The 22-year-old Thai superstar rewrote LPGA history three times in a single season. Scoring average. Single-season earnings. Career earnings pace. All fell to a player who wasn’t even born when some of these records were set.

Jeeno Thitikul breaks Annika Sorenstam’s 23-year single-season scoring average record

Sorenstam’s 68.697 scoring average stood untouched since 2002. The Swedish legend set the mark during an 11-win season that defined an era. For 23 years, the record remained a distant benchmark. Players came close. None could surpass it.

Then Thitikul finished 2025 with an average of 68.681. The margin was razor-thin—just 0.016 strokes. But it was enough to end Sorenstam’s two-decade reign. Only Lydia Ko and Sorenstam had previously posted seasons below 69 before Thitikul. The scoring average measures consistency across an entire season. Every round counts. Every bogey matters. Every birdie adds up.

Thitikul’s reaction revealed her humility when she learned about the achievement. She wasn’t even born when Sorenstam set the record in 2002. Her genuine shock reflected gratitude rather than pride. The magnitude of toppling such a legendary mark wasn’t lost on her.

Jeeno Thitikul’s single-season earnings exceed $7.5 million

The financial dominance matched the scoring excellence. Thitikul earned $7,578,300 during the 2025 season. That shattered previous single-season records on the LPGA Tour. No player had ever accumulated that much prize money in one year.

Her CME Group Tour Championship victory provided the final push. The $4 million winner’s check marked her second consecutive CME title with identical prize money. Back-to-back wins at golf’s richest event cemented her financial supremacy. Those two victories alone generated $8 million in earnings.

Prize money has grown across the LPGA. Total purses jumped from $41.4 million in 2010 to $131 million in 2025. But earning over $7.5 million still requires more than bigger purses. It demands winning the biggest tournaments. Thitikul did exactly that. She secured multiple victories throughout 2025. Over 15 top-10 finishes demonstrated relentless consistency. The Thai star won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. LPGA Player of the Year honors followed. Each accolade reinforced her dominance.

Jeeno Thitikul becomes fastest to $17 million in career earnings

The speed of Thitikul’s ascent rewrites career trajectory expectations. She reached $17 million in career earnings faster than any player in LPGA history. The milestone came after approximately five seasons since turning professional in 2020.

Previous legends needed far longer to hit similar marks. Sorenstam reached $10 million around age 30-32 in the early 2000s. Lorena Ochoa crossed that threshold at roughly 26-27 around 2008. Juli Inkster didn’t hit $10 million until age 46 in 2006. The contrast highlights how exceptional Thitikul’s pace truly is.

Thitikul now sits seventh on the LPGA all-time career money list. She’s only 22 years old. Her position among legends who played decades-long careers speaks to both talent and timing. The back-to-back $4 million CME victories accelerated her climb. Those two checks alone totaled $8 million. Add her other victories and consistent top finishes throughout multiple seasons. The math becomes staggering.

Three records in one season set a new standard. Thitikul became World No. 1 during 2025 as her performance peaked. Her blend of scoring consistency, tournament victories, and financial success creates a blueprint for modern dominance.

At 22 with this résumé, her career ceiling remains unknown. The records she broke this year might become footnotes compared to what comes next. For now, though, 2025 belongs to Jeeno Thitikul—the season she rewrote LPGA history three times over.