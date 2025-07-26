3M Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout Explored

The PGA Tour is in Blaine, Minnesota, this week for the 3M Open, where TPC Twin Cities once again plays host to one of the two final events of the regular season. As the tournament marks the start of a critical two-week stretch before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the stakes are high for players hoping to secure their spot within the top 70 of the FedEx Cup rankings. With the opening round already concluded on Thursday, Canada’s Adam Svensson leads the way after firing 11-under.

The field is competitive in Minnesota, as several players like Max Homa and Rickie Fowler are competing too. Joining several others, these two are yet to record a win this season and are motivated to break through at TPC Twin Cities. While Fowler is coming off a fresh tied 14th at Royal Portrush last week, Homa played at the Barracuda Championship instead and finished tied 45th. He is trailing the leader by 6 strokes after his 5-under round on Thursday in Minnesota. But if Homa wants a shot at the prize purse this weekend, he will need to play unbelievably good, like he said — “But I know what I need to do, I need to play unbelievable.”

But Homa will need to battle it out with 155 other players on Friday to first make it through to the weekend. The field will then narrow down to the top 70 and ties, and every player who makes the cut and completes all four rounds will earn a paycheck. In addition to the financial rewards, the champion will earn a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and invitations to the Masters, PGA Championship, and The Players, making this week’s stop in Blaine a crucial moment in the season for many.

With a prize purse of $8.4 million on the line, the winner will take home a substantial $1.512 million, along with 500 valuable FedEx Cup points and 47.4 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Let’s take a look at how the prize money will be distributed.

Position Prize money 1 $1,512,000 2 $915,600 3 $579,600 4 $411,600 5 $344,400 6 $304,500 7 $283,500 8 $262,500 9 $245,700 10 $228,900 11 $212,100 12 $195,300 13 $178,500 14 $161,700 15 $153,300 16 $144,900 17 $136,500 18 $128,100 19 $119,700 20 $111,300 21 $102,900 22 $94,500 23 $87,780 24 $81,060 25 $74,340 26 $67,620 27 $65,100 28 $62,580 29 $60,060 30 $57,540 31 $55,020 32 $52,500 33 $49,980 34 $47,880 35 $45,780 36 $43,680 37 $41,580 38 $39,900 39 $38,220 40 $36,540 41 $34,860 42 $33,180 43 $31,500 44 $29,820 45 $28,140 46 $26,460 47 $24,780 48 $23,436 49 $22,260 50 $21,588 51 $21,084 52 $20,580 53 $20,244 54 $19,908 55 $19,740 56 $19,572 57 $19,404 58 $19,236 59 $19,068 60 $18,900 61 $18,732 62 $18,564 63 $18,396 64 $18,228 65 $18,060 66 $17,892 67 $17,724 68 $17,556 69 $17,388 70 $17,220

Now that we have the prize payouts out of the way, let’s take a look at the strong contenders for the prize money this weekend.

Hunt for the 3M Open Title and a chance in the playoffs

Rickie Fowler is making noise early in Minnesota, firing a 6‑under 65 in Round 1 to place himself firmly at tied 11th place and well positioned for a weekend charge. Coming off a strong finish at The Open, Fowler has shown some improvements since his missed cut at the Rocket Classic in June. While this season has remained controversial for him because of his multiple sponsor exemptions, he’ll need to finish strong and possibly even win if he still wants a chance at playing in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

For Homa, things are a bit more difficult. He currently ranks 102nd in the FedEx Cup rankings and hasn’t seen a win since the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Homa had a disappointing 2025 season, which started when he missed five consecutive cuts from the WM Phoenix Open to the Valero Texas Open. He even missed a cut at the Rocket Classic like Fowler, and didn’t get an opportunity to play at Oakmont or Royal Portrush. He’ll need to rack up birdies over the next three days and continue his stellar form of hitting 100% GIR if he wants to remain a threat this weekend in Minnesota and even earn a chance in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

But one player who is inarguably the hottest player in the field this week is Chris Gotterup. He was victorious at the Genesis Scottish Open and followed it with a solo third at The Open. Despite such a hectic two weeks and travelling across the continent, he fired an impressive 8-under bogey-free on Thursday. Just two weeks ago, Gotterup was outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup rankings. But now, he vaulted 65 spots and ranks 23rd. His recent performance is also reflected in his statistics, as he is one of the longest hitters on tour and also ranks No.1 in the tally of GIRs hit. This, paired with his newfound confidence, makes him one of the most dangerous contenders in the field and undoubtedly a clear spot in the playoffs.