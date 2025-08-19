3 Major Changes PGA Tour Made in the 2026 Schedule

The 2026 PGA Tour schedule is out… and it’s mostly like 2025 with a few big tweaks. First off, the season starts a week later than normal – the Sentry in Hawaii kicks things off on Jan. 8 instead of Jan. 1. And second, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines is going back to a Thursday-Sunday schedule… after being played Wednesday-Saturday the past few years.

Then, there are a few other changes in the 2026 schedule. Like…

The PGA Tour is making a comeback to Trump National Doral

Trump National Doral is making a comeback to the PGA Tour schedule in 2026 as a signature event, and it’s going to be a big deal. The Miami Championship at Doral’s iconic Blue Monster is set for April 27 – May 3, is part of a crazy spring stretch with five huge tournaments in six weeks. This was a staple of the Florida swing back in the day when the PGA Tour started drawing in international stars. In fact, Doral’s got history with the tour, dating back to 1962, and this’ll mark the 56th Tour event played there.

Now, the ‘Miami Championship’ will boast a $20 million purse, and it’ll fit into a tight schedule between the Masters and the PGA Championship with three signature events squeezed in between. The pros not in those majors will have limited options: just two tournaments, one with a tiny purse. As per the Tour’s update, a title sponsor for the Miami Championship has yet to be announced, but the PGA Tour is working on it with multiple brands.

Vidanta Mexico Open is set for a fall affair

The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico, has been a part of the PGA Tour since 2022. Rookie Jake Knapp made history by winning his first PGA Tour title there in 2024, while Tony Finau took home the trophy in 2023.

However, starting with the 2026 PGA Tour season, the Vidanta Mexico Open is shifting to a fall schedule. This means it’ll no longer kick off the year with the other early-season tournaments in February. Instead, it’ll take place later in the calendar year as part of the tour’s revamped schedule. Exact dates for the 2026 fall event aren’t out yet, but the change is confirmed.

Barracuda Championship… is out of the PGA Tour

The Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, won’t be on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule. This tournament, played opposite The Open in recent years, was unique for using the Modified Stableford format – a scoring system where players earn points based on their score versus par, encouraging bold and risk-taking play. The Modified Stableford format’s twist allows players to pick up on double bogey or worse, since no more points are up for grabs.

Still, the news isn’t very surprising. In June, Sports Business Journal reported that the sponsor of the event, Barracuda Networks, will likely not renew after this year. As per the same report, the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic was expected to take the Barracuda Championship’s spot opposite The Open Championship in 2026. And it will, as per the Tour update, the Corales Puntacana Championship will likely take place between July 16-19, 2026.

The PGA Tour’s been down this road before, like cutting Sin City from the 2025 schedule and revamping Wells Fargo. Now the big question is… will these latest tweaks bring bigger wins for the Tour? Hopefully.