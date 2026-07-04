$3M Charlie Woods NIL Update Emerges Despite His Golf Struggles – Report

Golf NIL valuations are on the rise with on-course results, rankings, and accolades. However, Charlie Wood’s case is unusual because of his off-course reach and name recognition. He has become one of the most valuable names even before building the kind of collegiate competitive resume that usually justifies such a value.

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The Caddie Network shared an image on X with the latest Collegiate Golf NIL market values as of the week of July 2, 2026. According to the values, Charlie Woods was right at the top with 164K followers across his social media presence and $3 million in value. This is the highest valuation a collegiate golfer has ever received since the method was introduced in 2024.

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Right behind him is Kai Trump with a massive social media following of 9.2 million and a $2.25 million valuation.

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Golf NIL valuation calculation uses dynamic data points across different factors. Some of them include performance, influence, and exposure. This shows that while on-course performance is very important, off-course reach matters just as much. The reason Charlie Woods is at the top of that list is his strong influence and exposure, because in terms of performance, he is struggling a lot on the course.

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He hovered near 149th–152nd after his pivotal 2025 TaylorMade Invitational victory, aged completely out of the rolling system points bank, and 797th in the amateur rankings. Cumulatively, he has played seven events in 2026, and his best finish came at the Junior Orange Bowl International. With rounds of 73-72-71-72, he finished 19th on the points table. But apart from that, he has failed to manage even a top-25 finish. His worst performance came at the all-ages Florida Amateur Championship 2026, where he carded rounds of 79-75 to miss the cut and finish 92nd in the field.

While that was an all-ages competition, his performance in junior-circuit events isn’t good either. At the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods, he was second to last in the field. With rounds of 81-80-74, his final score was 235, 31 strokes more than the winner, Grayson Baucom.

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Charlie Woods, who has committed to Florida State University, has reportedly signed with Players Group Management for NIL representation. While he has a high Golf NIL value due to his reach, his performance is nowhere near that of others at the top of the list. Miles Russell, for instance, who is third on the list with a $1 million valuation, is ranked 1st on the AJGA and 5th in amateur rankings.

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In 2026, he won the Junior Invitational and finished runner-up at the Jones Cup Invitational and the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods. In fact, he even played the US Open, which Charlie Woods didn’t qualify for, and finished 39th in the 3rd major of the season.

While Charlie Woods recorded the highest Golf NIL valuation, many others have reached over a million. With a $2.5 million valuation, Jackson Koivun is 2nd on the list. It increased during his historic amateur run and PGA Tour exemptions. He capitalized on this momentum by making his highly anticipated professional debut at the 2026 John Deere Classic. However, the transition proved cutthroat; Koivun carded rounds of 73 and 70 (+1) to miss the weekend cut.

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But overall, Charlie Woods’ record-breaking valuations show that their influence away from the course continues to outweigh their current competitive achievements.