3 Most Memorable Moments in Grant Thornton Invitational History

For one special week in December, the strict borders between the men’s and women’s tours completely dissolve at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. It’s time for the Grant Thornton Invitational, the only co-sanctioned event where 32 stars (16 PGA and 16 LPGA) compete together for a massive $4 million purse.

The tournament starts on Friday with a Scramble. Saturday moves to Foursomes. And Sunday finishes with a Modified Four-Ball where variety tests every single skill, from driving power to delicate touch around the greens. The one and only factor that always comes up with flying colors is the chemistry. And within two years, the tournament has already produced some unforgettable moments. Let’s look at the top three.

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda’s Record-Breaking Opening Round (2023)

The excitement was real when the initial field was announced for the inaugural event in 2023. Fans immediately gravitated toward the powerhouse pairing of Tony Finau and world number one Nelly Korda, and gave them the “Team FiNelly” nickname. And the duo was absolutely just out of this world, destroying the Tiburón Golf Course during the opening round’s forgiving Scramble format with a score of 16-under-par 56 featuring 14 birdies and a massive eagle, with zero bogeys to take the early tournament lead.

However, the magic eventually ran out as the tournament shifted to the alternate-shot formats, and the “Team FiNelly” cooled off over the weekend and could not maintain their scoring pace. They struggled to find birdies early on Sunday and eventually finished tied for fourth place with a -23 score, three shots behind the first-place Lydia Ko and Jason Day duo.

Sadly, fans did not get to see a reunion of this super-team during the 2024 season as Finau withdrew from the event due to a nagging injury, leaving Korda to play with Daniel Berger. And for the 2025 edition, Korda will pair with putting wizard Denny McCarthy, while Finau teams up with former number one Lilia Vu. Although the famous band is broken, the “Team FiNelly” remains a fond memory for the fans.

Lydia Ko and Jason Day’s Inaugural Victory (2023)

Lydia Ko and Jason Day entered the 2023 event seeking a happy ending after a grinding season. Ko went winless that entire season, while Day battled lingering back pain issues. And the duo didn’t even start with a dream opening round. With a -14 score after the first round, the duo was at T3 with several other contenders. But the ‘Kiwi and Aussie’ duo grabbed control of the tournament during the difficult Saturday Foursomes session.

While most teams played defensively, the Kiwi and Aussie carded a brilliant 6-under 66 to take a slim lead into Sunday. And Sunday became a tense nail-biter against the charging Canadian team of Henderson and Conners. Ko and Day stalled early, making three straight pars, while the Canadian duo made a birdie and took the lead. But the duo finally made their first birdie of the round on the par-4 4th hole and two more birdies on the first round to sit at 22-under before the final round.

And in the final round, they made three birdies at the 10th, 12th, and 14th to tie with the Canadian duo and finally won the trophy after finding the fairway with Ko’s 208-yard drive on the par-5 17th hole.

The victory was not just a fluke, as it sparked a legendary run for Ko that went on to win the Olympic Gold Medal at Paris and earned her place at the LPGA Hall of Fame in the very next season. The duo returned to defend their title in 2024 but finished sixth. But there is some good news, as they are confirmed to reunite again in the 2025 version!

Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp’s Destiny Win (2024)

Some partnerships feel like they are written in the stars. Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp were proud alumni of the UCLA Bruins, long before the duo won the second edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational in 2024. And what’s fascinating! They both won professional tournaments on the exact same day: February 25, 2024. This cosmic coincidence made them a fan favorite instantly.

The “Bruin Duo” dominated the 2024 event from the very first shot to the last putt. They opened with a 58 and never looked back, and set a new tournament scoring record of 27-under par, breaking the previous -26 mark.

Their chemistry was undeniable, especially during the difficult Foursomes format, where they shot a 66. The team of Jeeno Thitikul and Tom Kim, which was also known as ‘Team Tom and Jerry, ‘ pushed them hard, but the young duo didn’t flinch.

And even when Jennifer Kupcho and Akshay Bhatia duo took the lead with an eagle on the par-5 17th hole, Tavatanakit and Jake didn’t lose their cool and eventually made their back-to-back birdie in the 16th and 17th hole to move to 27-under total to win the trophy.

From “Team FiNelly’s” 56 to Lydia Ko’s clutch 208-yard drive to Tavatanakit and Jake’s back-to-back birdie in the final round, the event has witnessed many such memorable moments so far. And now, the 2025 edition promises even more excitement, offering new team-ups as the past champions are ready to defend their titles.