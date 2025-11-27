3 Most Unforgettable Moments in ‘The Skins Game’ History Ft. Tiger Woods & More

For decades, the Skins Game was a must-watch event on television during the Thanksgiving weekend. First kicked off in 1983 at Desert Highlands in Scottsdale, it was an event where some of the world’s greatest golfers came together not just to compete, but to entertain. But in 2009, it was discontinued after TV ratings went down and some of the main sponsors of the event pulled out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Over the years, stars like Annika Sorenstam and Tiger Woods brought new chapters to the story. Now, after 17 years, the Skins Game is making a comeback this weekend, promising the same drama that once made it a holiday favorite. Fans who grew up watching it in the early 2000s know exactly what this revival means. And for those just discovering it, they’re about to learn why this event became legendary in the first place.

Before the 2025 edition kicks off, it’s worth looking back at the moments that defined the Skins Game. And there are three that really stand out.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Player accused of cheating, 1983

During the inaugural Skins Game in 1983 at Desert Highlands, things got heated when Tom Watson accused Gary Player of cheating. It was on the 16th hole when this occurred. Paired together, Watson noticed Player improving his lie for a particular shot and went over and confronted him. Gary Player immediately denied, but things got heated. After all, there was $170,000 on the line.

Ultimately, things were resolved, and Player was released from the accusations, but Watson released a cryptic statement after the game. “If we overlook the rules, then the game as we know it would become something much less than it is.” Ultimately, Gary Player took home the purse. This heated exchange between the two players has been a hallmark of the Skins game.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Tiger Woods’ Chip-Off Miracle, 2009

During one of the final editions of the show before it was stopped, Tiger Woods sank a 15-foot putt to force a chip-off. It was in 2009, and Woods was paired with Stewart Cink, Kenny Perry, and Jack Nicklaus in a rare doubles format. The event taking place at Muirfield Village saw Woods sink a 15-footer on the par 4-18th hole to force the match into a chip-off, a very unheard of play-off format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But given that the Skins Game is unlike the conventional tournaments, this was something unique. And you’d think the 15-footer was the highlight, but Woods wasn’t done yet. During the chip-off, he holed out a chip from the rough to win the day. Ultimately, he won $37,000 in the Double Skins Game and then ended up donating half of it to The First Tee.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Tiger Woods’ Caddie Tosses a Camera, 2002

Another memorable moment from the Skins Game involves Tiger Woods again. But this time, it was not because of one of his iconic shots. At the 2002 Skins Game, Woods was trying to get out of a bunker when a fan’s camera clicked during his back swing. The flash probably bothered Woods, but it bothered his caddie, Steve Williams, even more. Williams snapped, snatched the camera from the fan, and tossed it into the lake.

Later, in an interview with Golf Digest, Williams was asked about the incident. “Do I regret tossing a fan’s camera into the water at the 2002 Skins Game? No,” he said. “The fan was taking pictures on the players’ backswings all day. I told him repeatedly not to do it, and he couldn’t have given a damn. He just kept snapping. … As we walked across a bridge toward the clubhouse, I saw the fan and asked, ‘May I have your camera, please?’ For some reason, he let me take it, and I stuck my arm out and dropped it into the water. I think Tiger wound up paying for the camera.”

The incident became instant talk of the town — a reminder that the Skins Game didn’t just test skill, but it tested patience, humor, and sometimes, tempers.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Gary Player’s cheating accusations to Tiger Woods’ unforgettable moments, the Skins Game has always been about more than money. It’s always been about personality, spectacle, and the little stories that make golf thrilling. After nearly two decades off the calendar, it’s back to remind fans that golf can surprise, delight, and entertain all at once.

This year, the 2025 Skins Game promises to reclaim its place in holiday tradition. Set at the stunning Panther National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the event returns on Black Friday, November 28, featuring players like Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood. And we can’t wait to see what drama the comeback edition will bring.