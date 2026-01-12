3 Notable Players Who Failed to Secure LIV Golf Cards for 2026

Despite recent developments surrounding Brooks Koepka‘s potential return to the PGA Tour, the 2026 LIV Golf Promotions event at Black Diamond Ranch was ruthless by design. Eighty-three players arrived for just three LIV Golf League cards, and the first cut alone fell at 1-under par. At the first LIV event to feature the new 72-hole format, there were three who earned their final spots in the league. But among them, there were also a few who fell short.

1. Chase Koepka: One shot, two years, and heavy shadow

For Chase Koepka, the margin could not have been thinner. He posted rounds of 67 and 70 to finish even par, a miss by one stroke. It was the bogey on his final hole of Round 2 that ended his run, and with it the hopes of 2026 LIV Golf and a redemption after a two-year absence.

Chase was among the first to join LIV but was relegated from the event in 2023 and then completely sidelined in 2024 after a severe nerve injury. It took away his sleep as well as swing mechanics. Doctors could not compound the cause of his pain, and the psychological impact only got worse.

The Promotions card meant more than just a roster spot for him. It was a chance to revive his career alongside his brother Brooks. Instead, the timing turned cruel.

Less than three weeks before Chase Koepka’s Promotions event, Brooks announced his exit from LIV, serving quite an ironic situation. While Chase fought to get back in, his brother was stepping away entirely. Anyway, Koepka will continue on the Asian Tour’s International Series, where he has shown impressive performance recently (T9 at the Saudi Open presented by PIF).

2. Matt Jones: From foundation member to the outside

The entire Promotions event was humbling for Matt Jones.

The 45-year-old Australian failed to reach the weekend after finishing outside the 1-under cut line. From being one of the earlier signings, Jones has now been shown the exit door.

He joined LIV in 2022 and was a fixture instantly. Throughout his time in the league, he played in 50 events, which is more than any other player in the Promotions field except Andy Ogletree (31 starts). He won multiple titles with Ripper GC, including 2024’s season-long Team Championship. 2025, though, turned out to be brutal for him. Jones finished 40th in the individual standings and was eventually relegated to LIV’s Open Zone.

Even Ripper GC declined to renew his contract. Captain Cameron Smith called it a tough decision to make: “Jonesy didn’t have the best season this year, and I’m really close with him. I would’ve loved him to have a better season.”

For a four-time PGA Tour winner, this was a massive blow. A LIV Golf qualification would have given him another year of $20+ M, which is usually a lifeline for veterans like him. Instead, now he would have to fall back on the International Series to support himself.

3. Andy Ogletree: Timing betrayed his talent

Arguably one of the tournament’s favorites, Andy Ogletree posted an even-par in Round 2 and failed to advance past the 1-under cut, just like Jones. What’s worth though, this result was expected.

The 2023 International Series champ had injuries mar his last season. He played through an injury in the last stretch of the season. To make matters worse, he broke his hand and underwent surgery to remove a calcified bone spur from his wrist. He got admitted into rehab for three months, and routinely went through physio sessions. By Promotions week, he was pain-free.

But the tournament proved to be tougher than he had anticipated. Others were better than him, and Ogletree couldn’t keep up.

Andy Ogletree, too, will now return to the International Series. With three International Series wins and a rankings title, that pathway remains his clearest route back to LIV.

With this, the LIV Golf Promotions event came to an end. The season will take off in full strength next month, from February 4, in Riyadh.