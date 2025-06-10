3 Reasons Scottie Scheffler Will Have a Hard Time at the U. S. Open 2025

Look, Scottie Scheffler is absolutely crushing it right now. Eight wins in 12 starts? That’s Tiger Woods territory. But if you think the U.S. Open is just going to roll over for him, you haven’t been paying attention to golf’s cruelest major. Here’s a guy who’s won everything else—including his first PGA Championship just weeks ago—yet he’s never claimed a U.S. Open title. His best finish? Runner-up in 2022, watching Matt Fitzpatrick celebrate at Brookline while he wondered what might have been.

Scheffler dominates the 2025 season like few before him. Still, three significant challenges await him at Oakmont Country Club this week. Each threat could derail his quest for that elusive first U.S. Open title.

LIV Golf Threats to Scottie Scheffler’s U.S. Open

Too many injured warriors lurk in the LIV Golf ranks, waiting for their opportunity to show dominance. These players carry serious motivation and dangerous form into Oakmont. Leading this charge is Bryson DeChambeau, who returns as the defending U.S. Open champion with a game ideally suited for golf’s most demanding tests. He nearly captured the top spot at the Masters before finishing fifth. Then he grabbed second place at the recent major, losing to Scheffler by just five shots.

As one of the top LIV Golf contenders at major championships, he’s surely back in his science lab already, cooking something special to defend his title. “You can try to be a little greedier out there,” DeChambeau said after his runner-up finish. This aggressive mindset threatens Scheffler’s hopes at Oakmont’s unforgiving layout.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm comes to the U.S. Open determined to make a statement. He’s delivered consistent top-10 finishes on the LIV circuit without securing a win this season. However, he showed glimpses of his former brilliance recently, briefly tying Scheffler for the lead before faltering. “Am I a little embarrassed about how I finished today? Yes. But I need to move on,” Rahm admitted. That taste of contention has reignited his competitive fire. Additionally, he’s eyeing European Ryder Cup rankings, making this major crucial for multiple career goals.

Joaquín Niemann has to win something major now. His fans know it. The major championships that keep inviting him know it. Even he knows it. After his breakthrough top-10 finish, Niemann admitted he wasn’t happy because he was going for the win. Anything less than victory disappoints him now. “I know I got to play great and amazing golf to have a chance to win,” he declared.

Being the hunted rather than the hunter creates different pressures for Scheffler. These motivated LIV warriors chase their breakthrough moments while he defends his status.

Rory McIlroy’s Psychological Games Against Scheffler

Rory McIlroy claims he struggles with motivation after completing his career Grand Slam at the Masters. “Sometimes it’s hard to find the motivation to get back on the horse and go again,” he confessed publicly. However, remember his comments before the Masters about that nagging elbow injury? He downplayed expectations about his physical condition, then proceeded to dominate Augusta National in a playoff victory. This apparent vulnerability might be classic McIlroy mind games designed to reduce pressure and avoid his notorious “choker” label.

The fire from Bryson’s heartbreaking U.S. Open victory still burns inside McIlroy. His emotional reaction after missing those crucial short putts at Pinehurst—that visible devastation caught on camera—wounded his ego. Now he faces another U.S. Open opportunity for redemption. McIlroy’s pattern suggests that he performs best when expectations are managed, making his current motivational struggles potentially detrimental to Scheffler’s title hopes.

Baby Bennett: Scheffler’s Adorable Distraction

Bennett Scheffler poses the ultimate wildcard threat to his father’s U.S. Open concentration. What happens if another “blowout” occurs during a crucial moment? Imagine Scheffler leading by one shot, walking to the 18th tee at Oakmont, when Meredith approaches with Bennett for a traditional family photo, complete with a fresh diaper disaster visible on his back. Scheffler would handle it gracefully, just like during his Memorial Tournament celebration, but that spotlight-stealing moment could shatter his mental preparation when every shot carries title weight.

Even without diaper incidents, Bennett guarantees constant distractions throughout the week. PGA Tour cameras will capture every adorable moment—his infectious smiles, playful raspberry sounds, wobbly first steps, and precious sneezes. The broadcast team loves these humanizing family moments that resonate with viewers. Scheffler might navigate the LIV challengers and McIlroy’s resurgence successfully. However, there’s simply no escape from this cute scene-stealer who holds the ultimate power to steal daddy’s thunder at golf’s most demanding major.

Scheffler enters Oakmont as the overwhelming favorite, and rightfully so given his incredible form. But the U.S. Open has a history of humbling even the most significant players when they least expect it. These three challenges—hungry LIV competitors, a motivated McIlroy, and adorable family distractions—could combine to deny him once again. Will 2025 finally be his year, or will golf’s cruelest central claim another victim?