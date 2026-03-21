3 Shocking Names to Miss the Cut at the Valspar Championship 2026

The weekend field is set at the Valspar Championship after the 36-hole cut trimmed the lineup at the Copperhead. With Sungjae Im sitting at the top with 9 under par, the tournament has now shifted into moving-day territory as he aims for the $9.1 million purse. David Lipsky is right behind at 8-under, while Doug Ghim and Chandler Blanchet share third place at 7-under heading into the weekend. The cut line for the tournament was set at 1-over par. The event saw Brandt Snedeker make his first cut since last fall’s RSM Classic, and Joel Dahmen squeezed through at even par after entering the field as a late alternate. However, the +1 cut caused several high-profile golfers to see their hopes shatter early.

3. Wyndham Clark

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Wyndham Clark finished the event at 2 over par, which resulted in him missing the cut. Just a week before the Valspar, he participated in the Players Championship and concluded the event tied for 32nd position with a total of 1 under par. Last year, the American golfer was not featured in the field for the Valspar Championship.

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Just hours back, Wyndham Clark reigned in the headlines as he switched his caddie after eight long years. John Ellis has been his caddie for almost a decade, but right before the Valspar Championship, Ellis stepped away from the task of being Clark’s bagman. Dave Pelekoudas became his caddie for the event.

2. Ben Griffin

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Ben Griffin had a strong 2025 season as he secured a top-50 finish. Such a strong showing enabled him to qualify for his debut at Augusta later this year. Last year in April, the golfer won a team event paired with Andrew Novak. Subsequently, he also triumphed at Fort Worth in May and Mexico in November 2025 to clinch three PGA Tour wins last year.

Imago PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 12: Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during THE PLAYERS Championship on March 12, 2026 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 12 PGA, Golf Herren THE PLAYERS Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260312041814

Naturally, when Griffin came to the Valspar Championship, the buzz was significant around him. Unfortunately, he could not make the cut despite being touted as one of the heavyweights. Chipping in with rounds of 70 and 74 in the last couple of days, the 29-year-old had to bid a premature farewell to the Innisbrook Resort.

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1. Viktor Hovland

Hovland came into the 2026 Valspar Championship as the defending champion. Unfortunately, an unimpressive performance made his stay at the Innisbrook Resort shorter than he had expected. Starting strong, Hovland chipped in with a 70. He followed it up with a weak 75 on Friday. While he did drop a couple of birdies, four bogeys alongside a double bogey hampered his stay at the tournament significantly.

Looking back at his performance, Hovland stated, “I guess it’s how I’m built and made up, and I’m not always so smiley when I am out there making bogeys or double bogeys and stuff, but I guess that kind of comes with the smile-ness in general, I would say.”

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Surely, the golfer had a tough outing at the Valspar Championship. But Hovland’s spirits will remain high as he is preparing himself to deliver a stellar performance at the Masters, where he will be battling the likes of Rory McIlroy and other big names.