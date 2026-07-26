3x PGA Tour Champ Criticized as Golf World Demands Jackson Koivun to Replace Him in American Team Room

Since his June debut, Jackson Koivun has bounced from a missed cut to a T10 finish and now leads the 3M Open. He carded rounds of 68, 64, and 61 and currently sits atop the leaderboard at 22 under. His rookie surge has sparked a debate over whether he should leapfrog a three-time PGA Tour winner. Analyst Geoff Fienberg tweeted on X that he wants to see Koivun on Team USA at the 2027 Ryder Cup.

“Let’s get this out of the way ….,” Fienberg wrote. “I would be bringing Jackson Koivun to the Presidents Cup, as a member of the team. Might as well get him comfortable with the guys before the Ryder Cup 2027. This shouldn’t even be controversial. The back end of USA golf isn’t good enough to not use this opportunity.”

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Team USA’s Presidents Cup roster (September 24–27 at Medinah) will be finalized through FedEx Cup points and six captain’s picks. Brandt Snedeker will lead Team USA, with Keegan Bradley and Jim Furyk serving as assistant captains.

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Meanwhile, Team USA’s roster for the 2027 Ryder Cup has not been finalized either. Jim Furyk will captain the team, with qualification for the biennial event following criteria similar to those used for the Presidents Cup. Next September, the Ryder Cup will begin at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland. In the meantime, however, golf writer Matt Vincenzi is backing Fienberg while criticizing Ben Griffin’s place in the team.

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“Clearly the correct take,” Vincenzi responded to Fienberg on X. “The ones disagreeing are the same ones who begged to take Griffin, who was the worst performer at Bethpage. It’s not an All-Star Game. It’s not ‘rewarding who deserves it.’ It’s choosing the team that gives you the best chance to win.”

The question is whether Koivun’s upside outweighs Griffin’s proven experience. The 30-year-old ranks No. 19 in the world, well ahead of Koivun, who ranks No. 206. A three-time PGA Tour winner, Griffin has had 4 missed cuts and 4 top-10 finishes in 21 starts this season. Koivun, meanwhile, is yet to win a professional tournament but had an impressive amateur career: 11 college golf tournament wins and an NCAA team championship.

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Despite his lack of experience, people quickly rallied behind his addition to Team USA.

Fans want Jackson Koivun in and Ben Griffin out

One fan made an interesting prediction. “Koivun will be on the team for 10+ years. Griffin is a 1-year wonder. Even if you think Griffin is slightly better (he’s not), you need to get Koivun experience. Add to it that Koivun is great with the flatstick, which is huge in matchplay,” the fan wrote. Griffin, of course, made his Ryder Cup debut last year after his first PGA Tour win.

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The next user agreed with Koivun’s inclusion. “Yeah, need Koivun on the team,” the user commented. If he doesn’t qualify on his own, which may not happen, only the captains can bring him in.

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Meanwhile, Koivun’s extraordinary resume impressed this user. “He’s def got the ‘it’ factor.”

Someone else agreed.

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“He has a great record in match play. Would be a great addition to the US squad.”

Although he doesn’t have enough professional experience, Koivun has made multiple U.S. team appearances: the 2022 Junior Presidents Cup (winners), the 2024 and 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup (winners in 2024), and the 2025 Walker Cup (winners).

But not everyone was on board with the idea. “He was an amateur only 35 days ago; he has to show a lot more to win a seat at the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup. He doesn’t have a portfolio that should get him a direct ticket; the rules are there for everyone, Koivun or not,” the user commented.

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That being said, most people would love to see Koivun in the 2027 Ryder Cup. For now, he’ll focus on R4, having 2 birdies on holes 1 and 4.