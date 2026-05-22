3x PGA Tour Champ Abruptly Quits $10.3M Event Without Public Explanation

Not long ago, Cameron Champ stood out as the kind of player you rarely see on the PGA Tour. His power off the tee was so impressive that it seemed to set a new standard for driving in golf. He won three times before he turned 27. On most Thursdays, he averaged more than 320 yards with his driver. As recently as 2024, he led the entire Tour in strokes gained off the tee. It looked like he had earned a lasting place among the game’s best.

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On Friday morning, PGA TOUR Communications confirmed that Champ had withdrawn before his second round at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. No explanation was given. He finished Round 1 with a +3 score of 74, playing with Tom Kim and Mark Hubbard. His name was then removed from the tee sheet.

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TPC Craig Ranch is a course suited to Champ’s strengths: birdie opportunities, off-the-tee forgiveness, and a preference for power. Yet it became another early exit. His 2026 record now shows a missed cut in Puerto Rico, a missed cut at the Zurich Classic, and a withdrawal in McKinney.

The timing stands out even more when you consider how Champ got into TPC Craig Ranch. He was not originally in the $10.3 million event. After Nicolai Højgaard and Marco Penge withdrew on May 16, Champ moved from the alternate list into the field, as previously reported. Players without full status rely on these late openings—a phone call, a brief chance to earn FedExCup points and show they still belong on Tour. For nearly two years, Champ has depended on these opportunities, playing on conditional status after finishing 147th in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings.

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Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018, the Safeway Open in 2019, and the 3M Open in 2021. These results suggested a player on the rise, not one who would go four years without another win.

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After his third win, Champ made only 44 cuts in 106 events and lost his Tour card. He has alternated between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour starts, using past champion status. At the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, he entered as the eighth alternate and briefly led after 36 holes. His caddie, Chad Reynolds, has stayed with him through this period. But consistent support does not change the results.

“The last couple years for me, it’s mostly been off-the-course stuff. It’s been a little rough for me to even be out here.”

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Champ made those comments at the Canadian Open, not McKinney. Still, the situation is the same. Fantasy golf managers who picked him after Round 1 now face another withdrawal. Fans who remember his 2018 season are watching a career that has not lived up to its early promise.

The distance era was built to create players like Champ. Chasing distance was the logical move.

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Cameron Champ and the limits of the distance era

Aldrich Potgieter leads the 2026 PGA Tour in driving distance at 328.4 yards. The Tour is already positioning him as the next power player. The same cycle that once brought Cameron Champ into focus, only to move on, is repeating itself.

Champ’s career shows a structural problem, not a personal one. The Tour encouraged power specialists but still required a complete game to compete every week. Champ remained among the best off the tee, even when he struggled to keep his card. His driving stayed at the top level. The rest of his game did not match up, and the Tour’s depth in 2026 has made that gap even harder to overcome.

Champ’s withdrawal from the TPC Craig Ranch may be explained in the coming days. For now, it adds to a record that is increasingly hard to interpret. At 30, he still produces speeds few on Tour can match. He is still looking for a season where his results match his driving ability.