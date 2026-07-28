Three Tips and One Drill For Better Alignment in Your Golf Swing

Picture a weekend golfer (or yourself) standing on the range, hammering ball after ball dead right, convinced his hands were the problem. You rebuild your grip three times. Nothing changes. Then a coach walks over, lays a club across your toes, and steps back. Turns out you weren’t aiming right in the first place. You have been pointing straight at the target instead of parallel to it. It’s such a common mistake that instructors have a name for the moment someone finally sees it: the “aim illusion.” Fix that one thing your eyes have been lying to you about, and suddenly the grip doesn’t seem to be the problem. Neither does the tempo, or the hands. That’s really the foundation everything else in this article builds on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Setup Nobody Checks

Golfers will rebuild their swing for years without ever once checking how they’re actually standing at address. Alignment just isn’t glamorous, so it gets skipped, at least until a lesson finally exposes it. MyGolfSpy has pointed out that golfers can be 20, even 40 yards off target and have no idea, simply because the eyes and brain quietly adjust to a crooked setup over time. That’s part of why aim and alignment get treated like two separate skills instead of one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tip One: Aim the Face, Then Build the Body

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Old Is Jackson Koivun? 20 19 21 18 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

The clubface controls somewhere around 75-85% of where a shot starts, which is exactly why instructors want it aimed first, before any part of the body settles into place. Setting the body first and hoping the face falls in line is doing it backwards, and it’s probably the most common alignment mistake amateurs make.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tip Two: Parallel Lines, Not a Pointed Arrow

This is the part that actually breaks bad habits. Feet, hips, and shoulders shouldn’t point straight at the target. They should run parallel to it, like the two rails of a railroad track, with the ball line as one rail and the body line as the other. A right-handed golfer who “feels” perfectly aimed is often standing with the body line pointed left of the target, because that’s what correct actually looks like inside a parallel setup. Skip this step and you’ll see golfers who swear they’re “aiming better” still hitting it crooked. The face moved. The track underneath it never did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tip Three: Use an Intermediate Target

Golfers stand off to the side of the ball instead of behind it, which makes judging a target way off in the distance harder than people expect. Picking a small spot a few inches in front of the ball, an old divot, a blade of grass, something right on the line to the target turns that long guess into something short and repeatable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Drill

Mackenzie Mack of the PGA of America offers an insight into a two-step drill to improve alignment. It includes lining up the clubhead first, pointing it exactly where you want the ball to start, right down your target line.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, bring your feet together at address. Then take a short step with one foot, followed by a longer step with the other, settling into your normal stance along that same parallel line. Two steps, and you’re locked in and ready to swing.

The Black Box Theory of a Golf Swing

Here’s a useful way to think about it. The golf swing is a black box. Alignment goes in one end, ball flight comes out the other, and in between is all the stuff nobody can fully control: timing, sequencing, release, and whatever your body decides to do under pressure that day. Start with a bad setup, and it doesn’t matter how good your mechanics are; the shot was doomed before you took the club back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Start with a good one, and your swing at least gets a fair chance to do what it’s supposed to. That’s really why alignment comes before swing changes on the priority list. It’s the one piece a golfer can nail completely, every time, before any of the unpredictable parts even kick in.

Conclusion

Forget chasing a new swing thought. Just run through the two-step before every range session: clubhead first, feet together, short step, long step, until one day you won’t even need to think about it. Alignment isn’t something you fix once and forget. It’s a habit you keep verifying, session after session, for as long as you’re playing.