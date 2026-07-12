3 Unscripted Moments That Defined the Amundi Evian Championship Beyond the Golf

So far, the Amundi Evian Championship has been a week to remember. World No.1 Nelly Korda missed her first cut in two years. Brooke Henderson was seven shots adrift on Sunday, but shot back-to-back eagles and an ace to climb within one stroke. And 25-year-old Haeran Ryu is pretty close to winning her second major of the season. That, alongside two more moments from the Evian, stood out.

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Haeran Ryu creates history unlike any other

54-hole leader Haeran Ryu narrowly missed an eagle on the final hole but still notched birdies on four of her last holes to card an 11‑under 60. Had she posted a 59, she would have matched Annika Sorenstam’s lowest LPGA record (59) at the 2001 Standard Register Ping. Even so, Ryu’s 60 was historic. It’s the lowest single-round score ever recorded in a major, men’s or women’s. In an LPGA video, Ryu was seen celebrating by taking pictures with her R3 scorecard.

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The record was previously held by three LPGA pros at the same major, the Amundi Evian Championship, with a 61. Hyo Joo Kim did it first in 2014, Jeongeun Lee6 followed in 2021, before Leona Maguire matched them in 2021. Meanwhile, on the men’s side, the lowest round ever played was a 62. Four players have done that, including Xander Schauffele.

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Yet the most fascinating fact is that neither her caddie nor Ryu realized that she’d just made history.

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“But after the putt, and I counted my score with my caddie, oh, my God, it’s 11-under par today. It was so amazing. My caddie says, yep. I’m so happy right now,” she stated as per the LPGA.

Lydia Ko’s husband caddies for her

With her usual caddie, Paul Cormack, out of the bag, LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko (T16) has her husband, Jun Chung, caddying for her this week at the Amundi Evian Championship. And it’s going as well as you expect. Outside of her actual play, including hitting a perfect drive off the deck on the 9th hole in R1, the two have entertained the fans with their banter.

This isn’t necessarily unprecedented, either. Fans may remember Hannah Green’s husband, Jarryd Felton, serving as her caddie at the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

In a video shared by the LPGA, Chung, who is currently on vacation, joked that he is doing free labor. He isn’t getting paid by his wife, he said. “It’s like, what’s yours is mine, and what’s mine is mine,” Ko said in return.

Both of them laughed. When Chung complained again, only jokingly, Ko deadpanned, “You should be honored to caddie for a Hall of Famer.” Ko is one of only 35 players to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Chung, who was present to support her during the 2024 AIG Women’s Open, is also a golfer. Ko has previously caddied for him, and he continues to seek her insight, even if he claims that it hasn’t actually helped him much, only jokingly so. No wonder it will be fun to watch them in R4.

Charley Hull’s boyfriend comes to her caddie’s rescue

It was a hot day at the Amundi Evian Championship during R1. It was so hot that Golf Channel cameras caught someone handing Charley Hull an ice-cream cone. Her caddie, Adam Woodward, meanwhile, was seen tucking her clubs in the golf bag, so everyone assumed the ice cream was for Hull. But the English golfer clarified the situation later during a press conference.

“I didn’t eat the ice cream. My boyfriend got it for my caddie. So I held it for a minute when he was putting my club in the bag.” Mid-round, too, when asked about the same, she shared, “Everyone is going to think the ice cream is for me. It’s not — it’s for Adsy.” The “Adsy [Woodward]” in question also confirmed the same, saying, “It’s mine. I’m not the athlete in this relationship.”

As per reports, the temperatures this week will hit low to mid 90s, so a pretty good decision. But it also helped Hull, or so she claimed.

Hull began her round with a bogey and had fallen to two over on her first nine holes. By the 15th, she was 1-under and, after the ice-cream incident, had been 5-under. “I think it was the ice cream that my caddie had on the 15th hole. It’s not shy kids don’t get sweets, it’s shy caddies don’t get ice cream,” she joked during the press conference. Charley Hull is currently tied for 16th.