3x Major Champ Denies Getting Any Motivation From Lydia Ko During Her Career Slump

For Minjee Lee, before winning the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, it was a tough year and a half. The Australian golfer had come into the third major of the season, having not won a title since October of 2023, when she won at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. She had hit many stumbling blocks during her drought.

This includes the U.S. Women’s Open, where she was among the top contenders after three days of play. However, a disappointing fourth round where she carded a 5-over par 77, pushed her way below in the standings, finishing T22. Minjee Lee had a torrid time after that, but she found a way back into it, claiming her third major title and first of 2025.

Speaking on the Mixed Bag podcast, Lee recalled her travails to Meg Adkins and Matthew Galloway. “The finish at US Open I think took a part of me that I’d never get back. Because of that performance I kind of lost motivation. More than anything, I didn’t really have a purpose to my practice.” Lee had been grinding it out nonetheless, but had lost all purpose and verve behind the effort. It was as if she were going through the motions.

If she was looking for a push, she does not need to look far. Minjee Lee and Lydia Ko have been very close since a young age. Back in the day, they were two teenage phenoms—No. 1 and No. 2 in the world – each trying to carve their name in the golfing world. However, fast forward, Ko had won the Olympic gold and the AIG Women’s Open last year, while Lee was struggling on the Tour. Regardless, Lee was happy for her friend and did not feel the pressure that came with it. “Seeing Lydia do all the things that she’s done. Olympic gold. British Open was such a fairy tale for her and I think that is totally separate to what where I found my motivation. It’s so well deserved for Lydia but I think watching her do that it didn’t really spark anything in me.” Lee further added.

Lee instead found her calling in her own time. She is now three majors in and one major away from a Career Grand Slam, just like Lydia Ko. She can achieve that dream with a victory at the upcoming AIG Women’s Open in August. When she does that, there will be one person by her side to celebrate for sure — Lydia Ko, just like she did at the Women’s PGA Championship.

However, apart from Minjee Lee’s perspective, Ko is also quite a supportive friend.

Lydia Ko stays to celebrate with Minjee Lee

“It was just so nice that everybody came to celebrate with me. It’s those moments. Lydia was there. I mean, those moments are the most special.” Lee recalled her post-major victory celebrations at the Field Ranch’s East course at the PGA Frisco. Lee posted a string of celebratory stories to Instagram—champagne, hugs, laughter. Ko was in all of them.

And it was not just the New Zealand golfer who was with Lee to enjoy the festivities. Wie-Ling Hsu and fellow countrywoman Hannah Green were also there with the three-time Major winner after her brilliant victory at the Texas event. A landmark celebration for a landmark victory.

