3x PGA Tour Champ Fires Back at Outcry Over His Behavior at U.S. Open: ‘It’s Who I Am’

The Oakmont Country Club golf course is giving a really tough time to the top-ranking players in golf. With its uncompromising rough, immediately attached to the fairways and the 168 bunkers, which further level up the difficulty. It seems like the top players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau have been trapped in the inferno of Oakmont. However, some unexpected names have come on top; Sam Burns and J.J. Spaun stand at the top. However, Shane Lowry, who stands at 12th in the world ranking, has struggled to find his feet and won’t be playing this weekend at the US Open.

In the first round of the tournament, Lowry scored an underwhelming 9 over par 79. Even though he scored an eagle at the par-4 third hole, he still failed to make a decent score. Lowry became the first person to eagle the par-4 third hole. Seems like that’s the only thing he takes home this year. He made his worst blunder at the US Open when he picked up the ball at the 14th green without marking it. The second round was one stroke better than the first one. He teed off with a poor start, scoring a bogey, a double bogey, and another bogey at the opening three holes. He was really frustrated with his performance in both rounds. At first, he threw a microphone aside at the 17th green when his ball did not find the green from the rough. After the second round, he was not able to restrain his anger when he said “F ** this place”

His reactions to his own failures did not go well with the fans. One fan called his behaviour “Big baby, disgraceful behaviour, “ replying to an X post by NUCLR Golf. Another fan took it up a notch, saying, “Acts like a clown all too often.“ Shane Lowry has not remained silent to the fans’ reactions. Lowry took it to Instagram on June 14, where he gave an explanation regarding his performance. He also cleared the air regarding his outrage saying, “I’ve always been a fiery and passionate player, and I’ll continue to be. It’s who I am and how I got here.” Which is true, as this is not the first time Lowry threw a tantrum on the course. In the 2024 Open Championship, he threw a tantrum after hitting the ball into a fescue near the greens. And this time he could not find a microphone, hence he took it from the cameraman saying, “As I was over the ball I could just see you putting your f—kin’ camera up. Just get outta the way. Just get back there. F—k sake!”.

Even if Shane Lowry is under a lot of heat, he sisn’t the only pro golfer to get frustrated in Oakmont.

Oakmont breaks the top players

The world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who was once praised for his ability to thrive under pressure, broke down at Oakmont. Scheffler scored 4 over par 144 after the first 36 holes. In a recent X post by Golf.com, Scheffler was spotted getting angry with instructor Randy Smith.

Additionally, Jon Rahm is a celebrity when it comes to hot mic moments. And the US Open did not let him leave without one such moment. In the second round, Rahm shouted “F****” after he missed a putt at the 18th hole.

The defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau, was also caught swearing when his caddie said, “Out of holes.” To which he replied, “F*****ing 10 yards long”. This proves that Oakmont is a challenge for all golfers. It’s a matter of extreme patience and resilience. Who do you think will take the cup home this year? Let us know in the comments below.