Thriston Lawrence Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Sponsorships and More Explored

Once flying under the radar, Thriston Lawrence is now starting to turn heads. The South African golfer punched his ticket to the PGA Tour after a big 2024 season, where he finished third in the DP World Tour standings. That moment wasn’t just a lucky break—it was the payoff for years of grinding through the ranks. He earned a spot in the U.S Open without ever playing a full season in the U.S., definitely a milestone added to his career.

With his game heating up and a spot secured on golf’s biggest stage, Lawrence’s net worth is catching attention, too.

Lawrence turned pro back in 2014, just 18 years old. While many of his peers were headed straight to the Korn Ferry or Challenge Tour pipelines, he took the longer route, cutting his teeth on the MENA Tour and Big Easy Tour. In 2015, he won the MENA Tour’s Order of Merit, proving early on that he had the game to hang with serious competition.

Still, it took a while to break into the spotlight. His big moment came in 2021 at the Joburg Open, where he picked up his first DP World Tour win (co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour). That win opened the floodgates. In 2022, he won the Omega European Masters and the South African Open, then followed up with a huge win at the BMW International Open in 2023. These weren’t fluke wins; he showed solid consistency.

But 2024 was the real statement year. Lawrence stunned with a fourth-place finish at The Open Championship, holding his own alongside the likes of Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland. With 112 tournaments played and four DP World Tour wins, he has earned $6.69 million according to the DP World Tour, which makes his net worth approximately $3 million. Off the course, Lawrence is making moves too, scoring big with sponsors and turning his name into a solid brand.

Lawrence’s Rise as a Sponsored Star

It’s pretty clear who’s backing Thriston Lawrence if you take a quick scroll through his Instagram. He tags most of his sponsors regularly, and you’ll see names like Titleist, Ping Golf Europe, FootJoy, Peter Millar Golf, and Zenith Watches pop up on almost every tournament post. But the most visible brand by far? PING.

His relationship with PING goes beyond just clubs—they’ve been backing him since his breakthrough season in 2022. Not only does he use their full setup on the course, but he’s also appeared on PING Europe’s podcasts, giving fans a look behind the scenes. That kind of involvement says a lot—PING doesn’t just hand out gear deals; they back players who reflect the brand’s values.

Titleist is another big one. Lawrence plays the Titleist Pro V1, which is no surprise considering it’s the ball of choice for tons of top-tier pros. But in his case, the partnership started building as his consistency on the DP World Tour improved. By 2023, he was tagging Titleist in every post and had fully integrated the brand into his setup.

Alongside PING and Titleist, Lawrence has built a strong circle of partners that suit his image. FootJoy handles his footwear and gloves, while Peter Millar gives him that polished, tour-ready style he’s known for. Then there’s Zenith Watches, bringing a touch of luxury to the mix. Clearly, the guy deserves it!