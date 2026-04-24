Ticket Backlash Falls Flat as Surprising Ryder Cup News Emerges

For days, the golf world raged over the exorbitant ticket prices for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor. But when the first batch of tickets went on sale, the only thing that mattered was the refresh button.

Despite all the outrage, all tickets available through the exclusive Irish priority window have sold out entirely. For those still hoping to secure tickets, the full public ballot will open to fans worldwide on June 3. The sale number was relevant because of the outrage that had followed when the prices were first predicted.

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The tweet shares that over 150,000 people from Ireland alone had pre-registered for the early access. When the portal opened, up to 60,000 were in the queue simultaneously. Some even waited two and a half hours, while others got kicked out mid-queue and had to start over. The window was closed for under an hour. The backlash, it turned out, had not moved a single ticket off the table, and it has definitely caught the internet by surprise yet again.

On the flip side, the backlash does not entirely come from nowhere. Ryder Cup Europe had set the tournament tickets at £499, nearly double what fans paid in Rome just three years ago. A look at the history explains why.

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General admission Sunday tickets for the European Ryder Cups have climbed steadily: £145 at Gleneagles in 2014, £150 at Le Golf National in 2018, and £225 at Marco Simone in 2023. Adare Manor now stands at £434; in 13 years, the price has nearly tripled. Golf journalist Josh Lee, who covers the European Tour closely, puts the full picture in one post on April 23, calling it inevitable.

“Price rise is inevitable,” Lees wrote, “but next year’s jump is huge.”

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Lees was not the only one to talk about the backlash. Many other people also took to the limelight to reflect the public sentiments. Justin Rose’s longtime caddy, Mark Fulcher, known in the golf circle as Fooch, went public on Instagram. Having caddied at multiple events and multiple Ryder Cups, Fulcher knew the atmosphere these crowds could create, which made the price sting harder.

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“It’s so disappointing to see such extraordinary prices,” he wrote. “Seems to be a trend in sport to bleed true fans dry. Sad day.”

Fans were also active across social media, mirroring the frustration. “This pricing is absolutely scandalous. How on earth can you justify it?” one wrote. Another said they had planned to enter the ballot until they saw £500 a day and walked away. However, today, Lee himself later confirms what the Ryder Cup had already announced, that despite it all, the Irish priority window has sold out in under an hour.

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If you look at the picture completely, the demand was always going to be this way. Over half a million people globally had registered interest before a single ticket went on sale. Ireland last hosted in 2006 at the K Club, when daily admission was £130, the equivalent of roughly £200 today. Adare Manor 2027 is the 100th anniversary of the Ryder Cup, with Europe chasing the third straight title under Luke Donald, something no captain on either side has ever done.

Organizers have also tried to soften the blow. Musgrave, Ireland’s largest food retailer, was named the official sponsor of the event, with thousands of practice day tickets set aside for Irish families through a SuperValu community day on Tuesday of the tournament week. Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group’s chief Ryder Cup officer, also pushed back.

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He pointed to inflation, global growth of the event, and the fact that $499 still sat below Bethpage’s $750 in 2025. He pointed out that alongside a record of 20,000 grandstand seats, screens at every hole, and a first-ever official campsite within walking distance of the course, the prices were reasonable.

“Our prices are so proportionate to a global sporting event,” he said. “This event has grown in stature and profile. It’s one of the biggest sporting events in the world.”

This isn’t the first time organizers have used this high-price strategy.

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The Ryder Cup saw the backlash for high prices at Bethpage, too

The last time Ryder Cup organizers ran this argument, the event was at Bethpage Black in New York in September 2025. The PGA of America set competition day tickets at $750, a 400% jump from Rome two years earlier, and made the same case: it’s a global sporting event, tier-one pricing, and demand justifies it. And again, over half a million people registered for tickets. They sold out within 48 hours. Secondary market prices also climbed past $1,000, peaking at $1,500 on Sunday singles. On paper, the strategy had worked.

Then, Europe dismantled the United States over the first two days. With the outcome effectively decided by Saturday evening, the secondary market prices collapsed, dropping 60% below the face value to around $300 per ticket.

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The crowd behavior had overshadowed the entire event, with fans hurling personal abuse throughout the Saturday four-balls, fans crossing the lines, and over 30 uniformed police and security officers called in mid-round. All in all, what should have been a historic European victory became a conversation about what Ryder Cup crowds were slowly becoming.

There’s one variable Bethpage did not have: Ireland last hosted it in 2006 at the K Club, and the atmosphere that week remains one of the most fondly remembered in Ryder Cup history. The Irish crowd does not need a price tag to care, and that may be one thing working in Adare Manor’s favor and the one thing no organizer can manufacture.