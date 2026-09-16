‘Tiger Might Be Finished’: PGA Tour’s 2028 Shake-Up Leaves Tiger Woods With No Room to Play All Events

Tiger Woods chaired the committee that created rules now excluding him from top-tier play. The PGA Tour announced yesterday its membership criteria and eligibility for the two-tier model it will adopt starting in 2028. One eligibility criterion was “Career Milestone Exemptions.” According to this exemption, the top 25 and top 50 players on the Career Money List can choose a one-time, one-year exemption to play in the Championship Series in 2028. But members using this exemption must have played in at least 15 PGA Tour events in 2027. This creates an exceptional opportunity for golfers like Tiger Woods.

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Woods, considered the most successful golfer, held the top position on the Career Money List for several years until Scottie Scheffler dethroned him this year. But in second place, the 50-year-old can still earn this exemption and play the Championship Series in 2028. While the exemption exists, Rapaport questions whether Woods can physically play 15 events in 2027 to qualify.

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“I think Tiger might be SOL. There ain’t no chance Tiger’s playing 15 or more events in 2027,” Rapaport said in a video shared by Dan on Golf Show via X. “I don’t think that Tiger would be eligible to play in, like, I don’t really see a path to him playing in the Championship Series in 2028. There’s no chance in hell he plays 15 events in 2027. So I guess, I mean, Tiger might be finished playing the top-level PGA Tour events.” Rapoport’s assessment applies only to the Championship Series tier, not the broader PGA Tour or senior circuit.

Tiger Woods has recently fueled comeback speculation with his first public hitting session in months. On September 15, 2026, he was on the range at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey ahead of his Nexus Cup charity event.

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“I can hit pretty much anything,” he told a clinic audience. “I am a little stiff today because last night we were all having fun hanging out.”

This suggests he might be preparing for a comeback to professional golf. However, the biggest reason Dan Rapaport is unsure about him playing the Championship Series is his health. At the 2022 Masters, Woods revealed extreme physical measures to compete. Since then, he’s undergone Achilles and back surgery, raising questions about his ability to sustain 15 events.

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Woods attempted a comeback in TGL Season 2, but a March 2026 DUI arrest and resulting five-year driving ban complicated his return timeline. His last PGA Tour appearance was in 2024, when he withdrew once, missed the cut three times, and finished T60 at the Masters. It was during the 2017-2018 season that he last played above 15 events on the PGA Tour.

The irony is that Tiger Woods helped develop this system, which could now put his PGA Tour career in jeopardy.

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“Tiger was the chair, I think still is the chair, of this Future Competitions Committee that actually came up with these rules. So Tiger came up with a system, or helped come up with one, and ratified a system that basically excludes him from playing in these Championship Series events. I don’t see a situation in which Tiger Woods is playing in the Championship Series. And [Brian] Rolapp said at the press conference, he did what’s best for the PGA Tour, not what’s best for Tiger Woods. I think it’s fascinating,” Rapaport added.

The March 2026 DUI arrest—his second—prompted calls for Woods’ resignation from the Future Competitions Committee, which he continues to chair. The FCC played a central role in creating the two-tier model and these eligibility criteria. Woods even made his first media appearance after the DUI arrest, welcoming Brian Rolapp at the 2026 Travelers Championship to announce the new model.

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As Dan Rapaport notes, this could well be the end of Woods’s PGA Tour career. He does have the option to play on the PGA Tour Champions. The senior circuit allows golfers to use carts, which makes it easier for Woods to compete. The only question is whether he’ll be ready to play on the senior circuit or if he’ll try his luck with the Career Milestone Exemption.