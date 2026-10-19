Tiger Woods’ Absence Looms as Hero World Challenge Unveils Star-Studded Field

The biggest question surrounding the 2025 Hero World Challenge has resurfaced. The Hero World Challenge field is set, but one name is conspicuously absent. Tiger Woods’ name is missing once again. With three exemptions still to be announced, Woods has neither committed to play nor been ruled out of the December 3-6 event in Albany, Bahamas.

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The field announcement features seven players ranked in the world’s top 10. The lineup includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and several other established names, as shared via an X post by NUCLR GOLF. This sets up a strong competition even as uncertainty surrounds Woods’ participation.

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The initial field includes 17 confirmed players out of 20 available spots. Organizers will announce the remaining three exemptions at a later date. However, organizers have not indicated that any of those places are intended for Woods.

The timing has drawn attention because TGR Live shared footage of Woods hitting shots during an exhibition tied to the TGR Junior Invitational at Pebble Beach on October 13, 2026. GOLF.com reported on the footage shortly before the Hero World Challenge field was announced.

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The clip showed Tiger Woods swinging a golf club. But there is a significant difference between hitting shots at an exhibition and preparing to compete over four tournament rounds.

Tiger Woods last made an official tournament start at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut. By the time this year’s Hero World Challenge begins, more than two years will have passed since his last official appearance.

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His extended absence has followed a difficult period of injuries and surgeries. In March 2025, Woods underwent surgery after rupturing his left Achilles tendon while training at home. He subsequently underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in October 2025, his seventh reported back operation.

Those setbacks help explain why his competitive return remains an open question despite the recent exhibition footage.

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While Tiger Woods’ status remains unresolved, the confirmed field is strong. Scheffler leads the group, joined by Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, Chris Gotterup, Xander Schauffele, and Sam Burns among the players ranked inside the world’s top 10.

The field also includes Robert MacIntyre, Si Woo Kim, J.J. Spaun, Ryan Gerard, Hideki Matsuyama, Jacob Bridgeman, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka and Akshay Bhatia.

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Si Woo Kim, Gerard, and Bridgeman will make their first appearances at the Hero World Challenge. Bridgeman arrives after a breakthrough season that included victories at the Genesis Invitational in February and the Biltmore Championship Asheville in September. He also secured the winning point for the United States at the 2026 Presidents Cup.

The event will bring together 11 participants from the 2026 Presidents Cup, including eight members of the victorious American team.

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Several notable names, including Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood, are also missing from the initial announcement. Their absence doesn’t indicate whether they declined invitations or may be considered later. However, it reinforces the need to distinguish the preliminary lineup from the final field.

The tournament also features a compelling historical subplot involving two former champions. Matsuyama won the Hero World Challenge in 2016 and 2025, while Scheffler claimed consecutive titles in 2023 and 2024.

Both players will have the opportunity to pursue a third victory at Albany, a milestone that would make either the venue’s first three-time winner. Their presence gives the tournament a meaningful storyline independent of the uncertainty surrounding Tiger Woods.

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The December event has also been a familiar setting for Woods during previous comeback attempts. He returned to competitive golf at the 2017 Hero World Challenge following spinal-fusion surgery. He then played 18 events in 2018 and won the Tour Championship.

The Hero World Challenge has assembled a competitive lineup. Tiger Woods’ recovery history makes any potential return difficult to predict. The three outstanding exemptions will be worth watching as organizers complete the field.