Tiger Woods Absent as Girlfriend Vanessa Trump Reaches White House With Daughter Kai for a Crucial Reason

It was on March 24 when the world received some unexpected news from Tiger Woods. “Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods announced when he posted a picture of himself and Vanessa Trump on social media. While Vanessa Trump has been spotted at several TGL events and even at the Genesis Invitational, where she arrived with daughter Kai Trump, Tiger Woods missed out on an important occasion at the White House on Saturday.

You see, it was President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, and his entire family, including his children and their partners except Woods, were present to celebrate. Kai Trump posted a picture of the family gathering via her Instagram story a few hours ago. Early on his birthday, Trump received a grand military parade, with tanks rolling through the capital for the first time in 30 years. The celebration coincided with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, and about 200,000 people were expected to attend. Woods deciding to miss this one isn’t really ideal.

The world knows they share a good relationship. The two have often sung high praises of each other. Back in 2017, Woods appreciated Trump’s game: “What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old.” He takes a pretty good lash.” In 2019, during Donald Trump’s presidency, Woods was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. They have often played golf together. On the Super Bowl weekend, Trump met up with Tiger and Charlie for a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach. The golfer even believes that the impending merger between PIF and the Tour can be sped up with Trump’s involvement.

Woods underwent surgery in March for a ruptured Achilles tendon, just a few weeks before the 2025 Masters, and missed his chance to play. His absence on the president’s birthday could merely be because of his ongoing recovery and his commitment to the rehabilitation process. Although Woods was there to motivate Charlie at a junior event, showing signs of a healthy recovery. Trump gave his nod of approval to Tiger’s relationship with his former daughter-in-law. Ever since the announcement of his relationship, Woods hasn’t been seen with any of the Trumps.

His last appearance at the White House was early in May, when President Donald Trump facilitated a meeting between him and LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan to discuss the possible unification of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Before that, he appeared at the White House on February 20, after being invited to celebrate Black History Month by the president.

While Woods and Vanessa Trump officially announced their relationship early this March, the duo had been quietly dating for months before.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s relationship

The couple has relatively kept a low profile since Thanksgiving. Per reports, this is when they started dating in 2024. Even the president himself confirmed it.

“Tiger actually called me a few months ago. And he told me about it, and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good.’ I’m very happy for both. Let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. “They’re both great,” he confessed to a reporter that Woods had personally spoken to the President about his relationship status.

The world got the hint of their dating when Vanessa Trump and her daughter Kai came to TGL matches and then to Genesis. Woods opted out of the tournament, since it was just a few days after his mother, Kultida, passed.

Woods and Vanessa Trump reportedly bonded over their children’s shared passion for golfing. While Charlie Woods has been a dominant force in the junior and amateur golfing circuit, Woods has also shown support for Kai Trump, who has been gaining attention for her public appearances and is a rising star in the golfing world.

Despite the appearances in public, Woods and Vanessa Trump’s low-profile relationship speaks volumes about their commitment to privacy.