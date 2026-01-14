brand-logo
Tiger Woods Admits His Involvement in Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Comeback

ByVishnupriya Agrawal

Jan 13, 2026 | 7:45 PM EST

Tiger Woods Admits His Involvement in Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour Comeback

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Jan 13, 2026 | 7:45 PM EST

Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour became the headline of every newspaper. However, behind the headlines stood Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion who hustled through negotiations, working with both boards.

Fresh off medical clearance to hit mid irons, Tiger Woods dropped the bombshell about his pivotal role. “It’s incredible for the tour and for the fans who want to see the best play against the best,” he revealed. “We worked through Christmas with both boards to make sure this is right.” The Big Cat was spotted hitting chip shots during pre-round prep, signaling his own comeback progress at TGL S2.

Koepka’s return marks a seismic shift after his controversial departure from LIV Golf fractured professional golf. His five major championships and fierce competitive edge were sorely missed on tour. Tiger Woods led the FCC committee, which played a significant role in the comeback!

(This is a developing story..)

