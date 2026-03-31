Tiger Woods Admitted Being on ‘Pills’ During DUI Crash Before His 8 Hour Arrest – Report

Tiger Woods told police he was distracted by his phone and the radio when he crashed his car last Friday. When officers searched him, they found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. Tiger admitted to taking prescription medicine earlier that morning, telling deputies, “I take a few.”

While a breath test showed he had no alcohol in his system, police arrested him for driving under the influence (DUI). They noticed his eyes were bloodshot and he seemed very sleepy during sobriety tests. Under Florida law, he had to stay in jail for eight hours before he could leave.

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This news comes at a very bad time for the golf star. Fans were hoping to see him play in the Masters tournament next week. He was also supposed to show off a new golf course project he is working on. Now, people are more worried about his health than his golf game.

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Even though Tiger walked away without any physical injuries, this event has raised many questions about his future. His friends and family are reportedly very concerned. Experts say he is facing a “bigger challenge” than any golf tournament right now as he deals with his personal struggles and long-term pain.

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A Legend in Trouble

For many years, Tiger Woods was the greatest name in golf. He won the biggest trophies and inspired millions of people. But recently, his life has been more about car crashes and health struggles than winning tournaments.

Last Friday, Tiger was involved in a serious rollover accident in Florida. He was trying to pass a truck when his Land Rover hit a trailer and flipped over. Tiger was able to crawl out of the car and was not hurt. However, when the police arrived, they thought he seemed drugged. He told them he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station when the crash happened.

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Even though he had not been drinking alcohol, the police found two pain pills in his pocket. Tiger explained that he takes several medications to deal with the pain from his many past injuries and surgeries. Because he appeared to be impaired, he was arrested and taken to jail. He refused to take a urine test, which led to even more legal trouble.

The Battle Beyond the Golf Course

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While most of the news is about the crash, there is another side to this story. Tiger has spent years fighting through extreme physical pain. To keep playing the sport he loves, he has had to undergo many surgeries on his back and legs. This constant pain is likely why he was carrying prescription pills.

Many people are now asking if the pressure to return to golf is too much for him. Instead of focusing on his next swing at the Masters, it seems Tiger needs to focus on his own well-being. This latest incident shows that even a superstar who seems “invincible” on the course can have deep struggles in private. His fans are left hoping that he finds the help he needs to move past this difficult cycle.