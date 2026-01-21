Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
Home/Golf

Tiger Woods and Fans Stunned as Justin Rose Makes History at TGL Match

ByMd Saife Fida

Jan 20, 2026 | 9:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Tiger Woods and Fans Stunned as Justin Rose Makes History at TGL Match

ByMd Saife Fida

Jan 20, 2026 | 9:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The TGL golf just witnessed a moment of pure digital magic that nobody will ever forget. Justin Rose aced a 253-yard fairway shot for the first albatross in TGL history, a rare three-under-par feat on a par-5 hole during Season 2 against the Tiger Woods Jupiter Links GC team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The official TGL social media account quickly posted the video celebrating his massive and rare achievement with a caption: “First albatross in TGL history.” Tiger Woods and the fans from the side was toal awestruck. And the fans online also reacted with total joy as the video clip quickly climbed past 8,700 views in minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT