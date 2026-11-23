Palm Beach County is one of the few places where a run-in with golf royalty doesn’t come as a shock. That’s hardly surprising, as Tiger Woods lives in Jupiter, while Jack Nicklaus founded The Bear’s Club in 1999 and considers it his home club. Still, meeting both on back-to-back days is a rare double. But for Charley Hull, there’s another encounter that tops meeting the two icons.

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Hull shared the story on the Sweet Spot Golf podcast, which she launched this summer alongside close friend Ryan Evans. Speaking on the podcast, she recalled an experience that had left her amazed.

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“I tell you what, guys. I’ve got something really—I was amazed by this the other day, and I didn’t really think about it. So, I’ve rolled up to a golf club in West Palm Beach. It was Trump Golf Course. I’m on my buggy, packing my stuff away with Emma. Next thing, this shadow comes behind me. I turn around. It’s Tiger Woods, right?”

“But I’ve met Tiger Woods a few times at the photo shoot. Anyway, we’re sat there having a conversation for like 10 minutes. Emma’s freaking the hell out. She’s like, ‘That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever experienced.’ I was like, ‘You’re just having a normal conversation with Tiger Woods.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s really cool.’”

The next day brought another familiar face. Hull headed to The Bear’s Club, where she crossed paths with Nicklaus. But even that wasn’t the encounter that left the biggest impression.

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“Anyway, the next day I go to the Bears Club next door. I’ve gone through the clubhouse. I’ve met Jack Nicklaus. I’m like, ‘What the hell’s going on? This is pretty cool.’ But yeah, the best one I met was a few hours later. He was a real-life SEAL Team Six member. He’s retired now, but I was more starstruck meeting the SEAL Team Six member than meeting Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus. But how crazy is that story? Back-to-back days, back-to-back all-time greats.”

For context, the course Hull describes is Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Woods famously played a round there with then-president-elect Donald Trump in December 2016.

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The man who outdid both golf legends, however, was a different story. Hull didn’t reveal his identity, but SEAL Team Six is the popular name for the U.S. Navy’s elite Naval Special Warfare Development Group. The unit is best known for the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden. For Hull, meeting a member of the elite unit proved even more memorable than running into two of golf’s biggest names.

The story also fits Hull’s personality. She has become one of the most talked-about figures in women’s golf because she rarely holds back. Earlier this year, she convinced her caddie, Adam Woodward, that he had won the lottery during AIG Women’s Open week. She is now planning to swap her smartphone for a Nokia during the offseason because technology “drives her bonkers.”

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That doesn’t mean meeting Woods was any less special. Hull has called him “one of my heroes” and included him in her dream four-ball alongside Seve Ballesteros and Rory McIlroy.

Growing up, she also pushed back against the “female Tiger Woods” label after winning the Ladies Golf Union Championship as a nine-year-old, saying she wanted to be her own person. And after her nervy victory at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, she admitted she couldn’t understand how Woods had managed to win so often under that kind of pressure.

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Hull’s next assignment will bring her into Woods’ orbit again. She is set to make her WTGL debut in the new women’s simulator league founded by TMRW Sports, the company Woods started with McIlroy. Hull will represent Atlanta Drive, one of five teams carrying the names of their TGL counterparts.

Woods, meanwhile, is preparing to return to competition at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, scheduled for December 3-6. It will be his first tournament in two years. Hull and Woods won’t be on the same team, but both will feature in the next chapter of TMRW Sports.