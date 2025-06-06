Tiger Woods Back to Dad Duties as Son Charlie Guns for Another Title After Breakthrough Career Moment

“Now I can say I have one, and Dad can’t say I don’t,” said Charlie Woods after winning his first American Junior Golf Association title. Not only did he grab a big win, but he also earned some bragging rights in father-son debates. Charlie finished the Team TaylorMade Invitational at 15-under-par, with rounds of 70, 65, and 66—a strong, steady climb that led to a three-shot victory. While the title means a lot, what makes him even happier is making his dad proud. And instead of taking a break, Charlie is right back out there—this time teeing it up at the Florida Amateur Championship. And guess who was there to support him? His father.

Tiger Woods was spotted at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, watching Charlie compete in the first round of the Florida Amateur Championship. Woods followed Charlie’s group in a golf cart, and no cast or boot was in sight, which is a sign of healthy recovery. It seems like Charlie’s recent success may have lit a spark, and the golfer clearly isn’t missing a chance to be there for him. Charlie shot a 2-over 74 in his opening round, tying him for 39th place heading into round two. He’s currently eight shots behind the leaders at 6-under. He’ll tee off again at 7:45 a.m. Friday on the East Course.

We all know that Woods has been dealing with a series of injuries, hasn’t played in any tournament this year. He had back surgery in September 2024, and just as he was recovering, he ruptured his left Achilles tendon. “I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured. I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab,” he wrote on X. His doctor, Charlton Stucken, also added that a full recovery is expected. Since then, Woods has stayed out of the public eye, skipping all the major championships this season. But when dad duty calls, we guess stepping in becomes important.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not just Tiger, but Charlie also shows up for his father. Charlie was there to help his father at majors last year when he was struggling. The young golfer was there to see his father play in TGL matches, and could not control his laughter when his dad found water in his TGL debut. Talk about a great bond!

Well, one thing’s for sure, they share a fun relationship, and have got each other’s backs. When it comes to his kids, Tiger Woods never misses a moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger Woods is not only a legend but also a supportive dad

Tiger Woods may not be playing much golf right now, but when it comes to being a dad, he’s all in. From their runner-up finish at the 2024 PNC Championship to Charlie’s first hole-in-one during the same event, Woods has been there for the big moments.

He even showed up to watch Charlie at the Florida State High School Championship and traveled to Michigan for his first US Junior Amateur, just to be in the crowd, even when he wasn’t allowed to caddie. And it’s not just about Charlie. He is there for her daughter, Sam Woods, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back in March, he was seen cheering from the sidelines as her school won the Florida State Soccer Championship in DeLand, celebrating with fellow parents like any proud dad would. A couple of months later, he was there again as Sam graduated from The Benjamin School. She’s now headed to Stanford, following in her father’s footsteps.

As Charlie tees up at the Florida Amateur Championship, all eyes are on whether Tiger Woods’s presence on the course can give him that extra boost. Will Dad’s support help Charlie turn his momentum into another big win? Fans will be watching closely.