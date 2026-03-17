Tiger Woods Becomes the Bearer of Bad News as His Surprising TGL Decision Comes to Light Amid Comeback Rumors

Tiger Woods has appeared at the SoFi Center for TGL S2 on multiple occasions, attending almost every Jupiter Links match. He has been seen mic’d up on the ESPN broadcast, offering strategy to teammates Tom Kim and Max Homa, but never hitting a shot. The fans hoped it would change in the semi-finals, but the opposite has happened, raising questions about the future.

TGL just shared the official lineups for the playoff match on March 17, 2026. Boston Common Golf features Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and veteran Adam Scott. However, Jupiter Links GC will play with Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia, and Tom Kim. Woods’ name was missing from the list.

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By choosing to sit out the team’s first-ever playoff appearance, Woods has sparked a massive debate: if he isn’t healthy enough for a simulator match, is he even truly committed to the Masters that is just 22 days away? Rory McIlroy predicted the move just a few weeks ago, saying that Woods would likely skip the TGL semifinals. Ironically, McIlroy himself is playing through the same back spasms that forced him to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational just two weeks ago.

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Tiger Woods has not played in a formal event since the 2024 Open Championship and has not competed at all since the 2024 PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. He is currently dealing with the aftermath of his seventh back procedure, a lumbar disc replacement in October 2025. Still, early in the TGL Season 2 rollout, there was significant hope that Woods would return, but he didn’t.

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When asked if the Masters was off the table, Woods bluntly denied it. He reinforced this optimism later during a broadcast appearance with Jim Nantz. When Nantz asked if there was a ‘real possibility’ he would tee it up at Augusta, Woods smiled and confirmed. He also said he is back to hitting full shots, though he cautioned that he is not hitting them well every day and is still working on the process.

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But the worry for many fans is that Tiger Woods has skipped every chance to test his back under tournament conditions. He chose not to appear at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, despite his status as an 82-time Tour winner. More tellingly, he opted not to play in the Champions Tour’s Cologuard Classic in Tucson, eliminating one of the last easy-walking opportunities to test his game before the hills of Georgia.

But the door isn’t fully closed yet, as the 15x Major winner still has two windows left to test his back before April 9. He can compete at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach on the PGA Tour Champions. If he doesn’t, he will head into Augusta without any competitive rounds. Despite his seemingly empty schedule, a secret trip to Augusta has ignited a massive fire.

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Tiger Woods triggers Augusta speculation

Masters has always held a very special place in Tiger Woods’ heart. Woods has described several times that Augusta National is a place where he left his youth behind and became a man. He first played there as a young amateur in 1995 and won his first Green Jacket in 1997 by a record-breaking 12 strokes. Since then, he has won five Green Jackets, including his famous victory in 2019, and rarely misses this event.

The speculation intensified once again when Woods’s private jet (Gulfstream G550, tail number N517TW) was spotted at Augusta Regional Airport on March 14, 2026. This sighting went immediately viral, and fans are speculating that he was scouting the course before his appearance. And there is a reason for it: In past years, he often visited Augusta weeks in advance to test how his body handles pressure.

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While ZIRE GOLF and TWLEGION confirmed the jet’s presence, fueling ‘scouting trip’ rumors, there are two other possibilities as well. Tiger Woods’s design team, TGR Design, is opening a new short course called “The Loop at the Patch.” The Augusta Municipal Golf Course will launch this project in April. He might have been there to check the grass and the finishing touches.

And we also cannot forget that Tiger Woods is a very proud and supportive father. His son, Charlie Woods, was playing in the Junior Invitational at nearby Sage Valley. The jet could have been there simply to pick up his son after the match. In this case, the event would be a family trip rather than a secret practice session.