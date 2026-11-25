Golf has seen its share of unusual rule situations, but few can match the spectacle Tiger Woods created at the 1999 Phoenix Open. During the final round, the young superstar faced an obstacle that was quite literally too big to handle. His ball had landed behind a boulder weighing approximately one ton. This left him with little room to play his next shot.

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What followed was one of the strangest scenes in PGA Tour history. After consulting a rules official and getting permission to move the rock, Woods enlisted his caddie, tournament volunteers, and roughly a dozen spectators. Together, they pushed the massive boulder out of his way.

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The incident was entirely legal under the rules in effect at the time, although it was hard to believe that a group of fans moved a one-ton rock for one player. More than 25 years later, it remains one of the most talked-about moments from Woods’ early career.

How a one-ton boulder became Tiger Woods’ problem

The bizarre episode unfolded on January 31, 1999, at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. Woods, then 23 and in his third full PGA Tour season, was playing the final round of the 65th Phoenix Open.

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On the 585-yard, par-5 13th hole, Woods pulled his tee shot into the desert. Unfortunately, the ball came to rest behind a massive boulder that blocked his clear route to the green.

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Rather than accept the difficult position without exploring his options, Woods called over rules official Orlando Pope to inspect the situation. He wanted to know whether the boulder could be moved under the Rules of Golf.

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Woods saw that the boulder was not attached to the ground or solidly embedded.

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“Tiger said he thought it was decorative and it wasn’t attached, it was a loose impediment. I’ve got to give him credit. Looking back I would have never thought about asking for that ruling,” Orlando Pope said while praising Woods for his presence of mind and observation.

However, there was still one question. Could Woods get help moving something that clearly required more than one person?

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When Woods asked Pope whether he could enlist assistance, the official reportedly gave him a memorable response. “You can have all the help you want,” he said.

That was all the young Tiger Woods needed to hear.

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A dozen spectators joined the effort to move the boulder

Woods’ caddie, Mike “Fluff” Cowan, and tournament volunteers began recruiting spectators from the gallery. Soon, approximately a dozen fans had gathered around the boulder, ready to help the golfer.

What followed looked more like a construction project than a routine moment during a professional golf tournament.

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The spectators gathered around the rock and pushed together in two coordinated efforts. With enough hands working in the same direction, the enormous boulder finally shifted out of the way.

Woods watched the operation unfold and thanked everyone who helped. The scene was unusual even by the standards of the Phoenix Open.

Woods later offered a simple explanation for why he had initially thought the rock could be moved. “I thought it was lighter than it was,” he said.

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The story did not disappear after the tournament ended. The boulder itself became a piece of PGA Tour history, eventually receiving a commemorative plaque at TPC Scottsdale.

The plaque explains that the rock was ruled a loose impediment and moved by spectators, allowing Woods to make a birdie on the hole.

It is an unusual tribute to an unusual moment, preserving a story that might otherwise have faded into the archives of golf history.

The incident also received considerable attention beyond the golf course. The story was discussed during the Super Bowl broadcast that followed.

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The episode was particularly memorable because Tiger Woods was already one of the biggest names in professional golf. His record-breaking 12-stroke victory at the 1997 Masters had announced his arrival as a generational talent. Consequently, even an unusual rules discussion involving him could become a major talking point.

Why the unusual ruling was completely legal

The decision attracted attention because it challenged what many golf fans instinctively believed about the game. A one-ton boulder sitting in the desert certainly looked like a permanent part of the golf course. Yet, under the applicable rules, its appearance was not enough to determine its classification.

The key distinction was whether the object was fixed, growing, or solidly embedded in the ground.

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Under the then-applicable Rule 23-1, loose impediments could be removed, provided they met the relevant conditions. The boulder was judged to be sufficiently loose to qualify. Its size and weight did not automatically make it an immovable obstruction.

Importantly, the ruling was not a special concession made because Woods was a superstar. The same rule applied to every competitor, regardless of their standing or popularity.

Once the obstruction was out of his way, Tiger Woods played his recovery shot toward the green. However, the shot found a greenside bunker. This left him with another challenge.

The American professional responded with an impressive bunker shot that came to rest approximately three feet from the hole. He then converted the putt to complete a birdie on the par-5 13th.

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It was a satisfying conclusion to an extraordinary sequence of events. Spectators had helped clear his path, but Woods still needed to make two shots and sink the putt to capitalize on the opportunity.

He eventually finished the tournament in third place after shooting a final-round 68. Rocco Mediate won the Phoenix Open at 11 under par, finishing two strokes ahead of Justin Leonard.

Tiger Woods and the moments that made golf history

The boulder incident was one of several unusual moments that helped shape the public perception of Woods’ career.

His 1997 Masters victory, where he won by a record 12 strokes, established him as a dominant force. Three years later, his 15-stroke victory at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach further demonstrated how he could turn major championships into historic performances.

Other moments revealed a different side of his competitive journey. At the 2002 Buick Invitational, a famous incident involving a spectator apparently nudging his ball became another example of how crowd proximity and rules interpretations could influence a round.

His 2019 Masters comeback offered a completely different chapter.

These moments are not direct comparisons to the Phoenix Open boulder ruling. However, they illustrate why even an unusual incident from Tiger Woods’ early career continues to attract attention.

The boulder episode, in particular, showed Woods’ willingness to examine every available option under the rules rather than simply accept an unfavorable situation.