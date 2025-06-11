Tiger Woods Broke Into Tears After Daughter Sam Woods Once Revealed His Immediate Actions Following a Tough Loss at Oakmont

When you are a golfing maestro like Tiger Woods, there are very few moments that stand out in your life outside of the golf course. Most of Woods’s memorable moments have happened on the course. Championship wins like the 2019 Masters or incredible shots like the birdie on No.16 in 2005 at Augusta which prompted Verne Lundquist to exclaim, “In your life have you seen anything like that!”, are remarkable moments. But if you ask the 15-time Major champion, he might say something differently.

In 2022, while the golf maestro was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, his daughter Sam Woods was at the forefront. The young lady presented him as a member of the Hall of Fame at the PGA Tour headquarters and gave a wonderful speech that moved the great Tiger Woods to tears. “Dad, I inducted you into the Dad Hall of Fame long time ago.” Sam Woods expressed the admiration and respect she had for her dad. She further shared a brilliant moment she was part of, but did not comprehend herself until she grew up, which made the great golfer more emotional.

“In 2007, my dad got himself in position to make an 18-foot putt to force a U.S. Open playoff, which he missed by a foot. He then had to rush to the airport, flew from Pittsburgh to Orlando and drove to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18th, I was born.” Sam Woods revealed.

The older Woods was involved in a hectic battle during the 2007 US Open. The Oakmont Country Club, which is also hosting the 2025 US Open was proving to be a tough one to crack with only eight rounds in total across the four days going below par. Woods was in the fray till the end and needed just a birdie from the last three holes to force a playoff against Angel Cabrera. It proved to be a tough assignment for the Big Cat. He had one more chance to salvage his title hopes with a chance at the green at the 18 hole but was unable to capitalize leading to the Argentine claiming the major championship honors that day. But for Woods, that day would prove to be one of his most cherished days.

Sam Woods put it in the best way possible during her speech. “He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all.” Woods’s daughter stated with a gleam in her eyes. She was born that day giving the Big Cat the biggest joy possible. And he enjoys every moment he gets to see her grow into a powerful force as evidenced by his presence on the sideline at Sam Woods’s high school match.

Tiger Woods cherishes his daughter’s success

Sam Woods was the captain of the Benjamin High School girls’ soccer team and led her team to the state championship match against Lakeland Christian. As she led the Benjamin High School squad out onto the field there was a proud figure on the stands at the Spec Martin Stadium. It was none other than Tiger Woods himself cheering on his daughter as she vied to help her school break their title drought.

With the Big Cat cheering on the sides, Sam Woods led her team to a brilliant victory despite trailing by a goal at the half. Benjamin High School scored two goals to gain the lead in the second half which it never let slip.

The final whistle led to jubilation and further joy from the stands. The celebration party included Woods himself, who looked like just another proud dad, happy for his daughter to have made history.

What an interesting snippet of Tiger Woods’s life off the course!