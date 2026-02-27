Tiger Woods & Bryson DeChambeau Set for Awkward Reunion as Donald Trump Enlists Their Help for Important Cause

Imagine Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau joining hands for golf. Seems quite impossible, right? Well, that is exactly what is going to happen on March 6, 2026. And the person who made it possible? Well, it’s none other than the US President, Donald Trump. So, what’s the big occasion all about?

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, Trump has invited a total of 40 respected personalities to discuss college athletics. These 40 personalities come from different spheres of society and include commissioners, coaches, athletes, and even former athletes. The coveted list of invitees includes the former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua, Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, and more.

Now, the names of Woods and DeChambeau are what have made the golfing realm sit up and take note. In the early days of his career, DeChambeau shared a mentor-mentee relationship with the US golfing legend due to his intense work ethic. However, once DeChambeau decided to join the Saudi-backed league, LIV Golf, the relationship between the two started to decline steadily.

It reached a point where Woods even cut off contact with DeChambeau owing to his loyalty to the PGA Tour. And such relationship dynamics can make the tour to the White House pretty awkward. Moreover, the recent LIV Golf-PGA Tour shakeup, too, is likely to affect their in-person meeting on March 6. At the moment, the likes of Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed have returned to the PGA Tour.

And while there were rumors regarding DeChambeau jumping ship due to ongoing contract issues, he finally decided to stay loyal to the PIF-backed league. Thus, while DeChambeau still admires Woods as the ‘king’ of golf, the meeting might not be a pleasant one.

Now, coming to the cause of the urgent meeting, the ‘Saving College Sports Roundtable’ is scheduled to discuss the issues surrounding NIL in college sports.

As per the briefing from Yahoo Sports, “What awaits the president is a room likely divided on how to fortify a college sports organization that stands at an inflection point — swiftly transforming into a more professionalized entity after court rulings deemed many NCAA policies in violation of antitrust laws.”

Notably, while the report has created quite a buzz, there are doubts about the fruitfulness of the same. Many have expressed their concerns about how many of those 40 high-profile invitees will actually turn up for the meeting.

Meanwhile, with things all set to get awkward between Woods and DeChambeau, the LIV Golfer had quite a sombre experience reaching out to the US golfing legend following his allegiance shift to LIV Golf.

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on Tiger Woods fallout and TGL stance

Bryson DeChambeau officially joined LIV Golf on June 10, 2022, reportedly signing a contract worth more than $125 million for four-and-a-half years. And just months after DeChambeau switched his allegiance, he reflected on how his relationship dynamics with Woods went through a major change.

“Yeah, I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus. He’s been a great friend. I texted him on his birthday,” said DeChambeau.

Imago DORAL, FL – APRIL 03: Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau takes questions from the media during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at LIV Golf Miami on April 3, 2024, at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, FL. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire GOLF: APR 03 LIV Golf League Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240040387

Then he shared how he never got a reply from Woods to his texts. While many might feel that Woods definitely gets a lot of wishes via texts on his birthday, DeChambeau seemingly did not take the matter lightly. Even more so because Woods has already shared his negative opinion regarding the Saudi-backed league.

DeChambeau then added, “It is what it is. He has his viewpoints on it and thinks we’re potentially hurting his record. If anything, nobody is ever going to touch his record. That’s just it, that’s the bottom line. There’s a chance to grow the game even more and I hope one day he’ll see the vision that we all have out here.”

However, months after that, in January 2025, right after the inception of Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s tech-league TGL, De Chambeau shared his opinion on being a part of TGL.

“That would be interesting. I think TGL has an interesting opportunity. I’m all about anything to grow the game, so if it’s helping grow the game, fantastic. I don’t know all the numbers behind it,” said DeChambeau.

However, he also added, “Would it be fun? Yeah, it could be fun. I don’t know if they’d pick me though, I have no idea.”

DeChambeau has had a mixed start to his 2026 season, highlighted by a strong T3 finish at LIV Golf Adelaide. He is currently ranked 35th in the world (OWGR) as of late February 2026 and would surely look to climb up the ladder. But now fans would wait to witness how the meet and greet between Woods and the LIV golfers turns out to be at Trump’s.