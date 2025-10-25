Tiger Woods’ Business Partner Shares Cryptic Details About Nelly Korda & Co.’s TGL Involvement

Michelle Wie West might have just dropped the biggest hint yet about the future of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL). West co-owns the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) with Serena and Alexis Ohanian, which makes her a business partner in the league. The TGL has gained a lot of traction in its first season, thanks to the backing of Woods and McIlroy. Currently, it only features male golfers. This has made many golf fans wonder if they would see women’s teams and golfers involved in the league in Season 2 or in the future. Recently, West dropped a hint about the same.

The 5x LPGA winner was on the Portfolio Players’ Season 2, Episode 5, where she was talking about TGL and her involvement with it. The interviewer followed up with a women’s TGL question and whether she would be interested in that. “I mean, yeah, I would love to. Um, you know, I think we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. I can’t say too much,” West said on the Portfolio Players’ episode.

This teasing answer follows months of discussions about expanding TGL to a women’s division. Imagine Rose Zhang putting for the Boston Common Golf or Nelly Korda driving for the Jupiter Links Golf Club. That’s not just what fans dream of. Even LPGA stars have expressed interest in the tech-based simulator golf game.

Rose Zhang was among the first LPGA stars to voice an interest in TGL. In fact, she also owns a team, just like Michelle Wie West. “The Bay Area has been more than just a place where I play golf – it’s become my home and community,” she said when acquiring The Bay Golf Club. The 2x LPGA winner wanted to help drive a different audience to golf. According to her, TGL was doing a fantastic job at this, and she wanted to join.

After Zhang, the former World No. 1, Nelly Korda, expressed interest in TGL. She engaged with the content and endorsed its creative approach. Even Lilia Vu said, “I think it would be really cool not to get a women’s version of it, but to get a women’s team on it.” While the former World No. 1 showed clear interest, the current World No. 1, Jeeno Thitikul, also indirectly hinted at how fun the game is. She said indoor simulator golf can be fun during the off-season.

TGL’s growing hype comes from its unique approach to golf. Michelle Wie West says that’s what made Season 1 such a hit. Reflecting on the same, she said, “I thought the new version of it, like the technology aspect that TGL is bringing into the sport, is really fun. It’s never going to take over green grass sports, I mean, golf. That’s always going to be the main thing, but I think there’s different versions of golf now. You see, PopStroke, which is mini putt. You see Topgolf, which is like a driving range golf. TGL is kind of leading the simulator golf scene, and it’s fun to watch. It’s a shorter and more condensed format.”

Fans can expect even more excitement next season. TGL announced upgrades to the GreenZone at SoFi Center: the putting surface is expanding 38% to 5,270 sq. ft., closer to PGA Tour greens. There will be 12 hole locations instead of 7, and the highest point of the green was lowered 18 inches for better visibility and natural slopes.

With these new changes, it will be exciting to see veteran golf stars return to TGL.

TGL Season 2 schedule and key storylines

TGL Season 2 will begin on December 28, 2025, live on ABC. It will run through March 24, 2026. The new season promises technical upgrades, a refreshed schedule, and expanded fan features inside the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

It will see the 6 teams from Season 1 return to compete against each other. The opening will be with a rematch between the defending champions, Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club. The season starts with 15 matches, followed by semifinals and then a best-of-three SoFi Cup final.

Rory McIlroy’s team, Boston Common Golf, will aim to bounce back after missing the playoffs in 2025. The same goes for Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club. However, the team might have to play without the active participation of Woods, who recently underwent his 7th back surgery. Although Woods has said that he will participate in TGL Season 2, only time will tell us more as he recovers.