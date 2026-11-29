Three days remain before Tiger Woods returns to competitive action for the first time since The Open Championship at Royal Troon in July 2024. Naturally, anticipation is building, but one question remains unanswered: Who will be on his bag? Woods’ former caddie, Lance Bennett, has now revealed whether he will be the one carrying the 15-time major champion’s bag and offering advice during his return.

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According to a report by Golfweek, the veteran caddie has confirmed that he will not be accompanying Tiger Woods at next month’s Hero World Challenge. However, Bennett also offered an interesting revelation. While he won’t be on the bag for Woods’ return, he hasn’t ruled out working with the 15-time major champion at future events. He also shared his thoughts on who is likely to take up caddying duties for Woods at the upcoming tournament.

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Bennett said he thought that a friend would be caddying for Woods, although he couldn’t confirm it. The suggestion isn’t far-fetched, considering Woods had Rob McNamara on his bag the last time he played the Hero World Challenge in 2023. McNamara, of course, is Tiger Woods’ long-time business partner and the vice president of TGR Ventures. Nevertheless, Woods’ caddie for the upcoming tournament remains unconfirmed.

As for Bennett, who caddied for Woods at the 2024 Genesis Invitational and all four majors that year, a reunion was never particularly likely. After parting ways with Woods following the 15-time major champion’s injury setbacks, Bennett began working with Max Homa. He later teamed up with Englishman Harry Hall in 2026, caddying for him through the season before wrapping up his campaign at last week’s RSM Classic.

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That said, whoever it ends up being, they will have big shoes to fill. Woods started working with Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan, who was on his bag from 1996 to 1999. He was followed by Steve Williams, who served as Woods’ caddie from 1999 to 2011 and was part of 13 of his 15 major championship victories. Joe LaCava took over in 2011 and remained Woods’ primary caddie until 2023, sharing some of his biggest triumphs, including the 2019 Masters.

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Since then, Tiger Woods has used different caddies for individual events. McNamara carried his bag at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, while his daughter, Sam Woods, caddied for him at the 2023 PNC Championship. Bennett then worked with him during the 2024 Genesis Invitational and all four majors that year. But while Woods is set to bring in a new caddie, one of the other players in the upcoming event had to part ways with his caddie.

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Justin Thomas parted ways with his caddie ahead of Hero

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas will have a new voice beside him on the golf course when he begins the 2027 PGA Tour campaign. The American has decided to end his working relationship with Matt Minister, bringing an end to a partnership that began shortly before the 2024 Masters. Veteran looper Michael Cromie is now set to take over the role.

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The transition began with a temporary arrangement at the Skins Game, where Thomas had friend Brad Gehl on his bag. His manager, Lance Young of Excel Sports Management, confirmed Cromie’s appointment to Golfweek but stopped short of revealing who will accompany the 16-time Tour winner at the Hero World Challenge.

Minister joined Thomas after his split with Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay. Although he brought considerable experience from working with Patrick Cantlay and World Golf Hall of Fame member Nick Price, the duo never managed to win together. Thomas’s only win during their association came at the 2025 RBC Heritage, with Joe Greiner stepping in as Minister recovered from an injury.

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Cromie, meanwhile, recently parted ways with Chris Kirk and previously stood in for Ted Scott during Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 BMW Championship victory.