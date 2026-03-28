Tiger Woods Car Crash: Golfer’s Long History of Car Accidents Unraveled

Tiger Woods, the 15x major champion, had a second DUI arrest. On March 27, 2026, the 50-year-old rolled his Land Rover on Jupiter Island, Florida, reigniting a pattern that stretches back nearly two decades.

Woods hit a truck pulling a trailer on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home just before 2 p.m. in a dark Land Rover. As the truck driver slowed to turn, Woods’s Range Rover attempted to pass, struck the trailer the truck was pulling, and then rolled over. Tiger Woods crawled out the passenger window unharmed.

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Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed Woods showed signs of impairment following multiple field tests. Woods blew a 0.00 on the breathalyzer but refused a urinalysis. He was charged with DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test, all misdemeanors. The crash came less than two weeks before the 2026 Masters Tournament, set for April 9-12. It was the fourth dangerous vehicle incident involving Woods since 2009.

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November 2009: The crash that started a scandal

Just after midnight on November 27, 2009, Woods drove his Cadillac Escalade out of his Windermere, Florida, driveway and into a fire hydrant and a tree. A neighbor at the scene reported Woods was unconscious and snoring. The Florida Highway Patrol fined him $164 for careless driving. No DUI investigation followed at the time.

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December 17, 2023, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods enters the first tee during the final round of the 2023 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20231217_fap_w109_006 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

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At the 2010 Masters press conference in April, Woods was asked about how much Ambien and Vicodin he took.

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“I have taken them, yes,” he said, talking about the knee surgeries and the Achilles injury he had. When asked if Ambien caused the crash in 2009, he said, “The police looked into it and gave me a ticket. It’s a done deal.”

May 2017: Asleep at the wheel, drugs in his system

A police officer in Jupiter, Florida, found a black Mercedes stopped in the right lane, brake lights on, right blinker still going. The driver was asleep, and it was Tiger Woods behind the wheel. The officer’s report noted he had “extremely slow and slurred speech” and had to be woken up.

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A toxicology report confirmed five substances in his system: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC. Woods had been managing chronic back and knee conditions with prescription medication for years. The combination produced the same functional result as drunk driving, making a man incapable of operating a vehicle.

Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving, paid a $250 fine, and completed DUI school. The 2009 questions about Ambien were no longer speculative. They were now part of a court record. His medical history had crossed directly into public safety.

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February 2021: Unconscious, no memory, near-fatal

When his Genesis GV80 SUV hit a tree in Rolling Hills Estates, Los Angeles County, Woods was driving at least twice the speed limit in a 45 mph zone. After flying, the car landed on its side. He was found unconscious and didn’t remember driving or his state. Tiger Woods broke his leg bones, requiring extensive surgery.

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Going too fast and not turning caused the accident, according to the sheriff. Independent experts said the car drove straight with no brakes, like an unconscious driver, not a distracted one. Investigators were criticized for not getting a warrant for Woods’s blood samples, which could have revealed drugs. So, DUI was not charged, but Ambien was again suggested.

This pattern now includes four incidents, two DUI charges, and a record of driving while impaired. The record is clear, even when the investigations weren’t.