Tiger Woods’ Clothing Brand Cashes in on His Arrest in an Unexpected Way, Leaving Golf World Shocked

The modern world runs on ads. The more one can get innovative with the ad campaigns, the more one will make sure that the business runs smoothly. And that is exactly what Tiger Woods’ brand has decided to do. In a surprising turn of events, Sun Day Red is campaigning for the very same t-shirt that Woods was arrested in.

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“Tiger Woods company is running IG ads for the shirt he was arrested in lol,” read a caption on an X post from ‘LeftyCrypto.’

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Woods was wearing a blue-colored Coral Standard collection from Sun Day Red when he flipped his car in Florida. And after his arrest, the brand promoted the t-shirt on their socials. Surprisingly, fans, too, flocked to the website to collect the unique piece of memorabilia.

Costing $125 per article, the t-shirt is now sold out on the official website. However, for the ones still trying to buy it, it is still available in all sizes in Feisty Flamingo on the website.

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Surely, this incident has taken the fans by surprise. After all, the golfing legend was arrested after allegedly driving at a high speed when he clipped a trailer. Losing control, Woods flipped his Land Rover and managed to escape without any injuries. However, as the police officers approached him, they suspected the golfer to be medically impaired

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While he came out clear after a breathalyzer test, Woods did not want to provide a urine sample. Now, as things keep taking unexpected turns, fans have come out with their opinions on social media.

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Fan frenzy over Sun Day Red marketing stunt

One user didn’t hold back, writing, “They should come up with prison stripes. Would sell out in a flash.” Another wrote, “no such thing as bad publicity right.”

As the founder and primary partner of Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods launched the venture in 2024 in joint partnership with TayloreMade Golf. He not only holds equity in the company but also directly participates in testing fabrics, footwear, and performance details.

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In fact, the brand’s identity would have been incomplete without Woods’ legacy, as it has references to his Sunday-red Nike outfits from years gone by. There are fifteen tiger stripes in its logo, each stripe representing a major championship victory by the golfer.

So, one user simply wrote, “chill down”.

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Apart from promoting the polo Woods was wearing during the arrest, Sun Day’s enthusiasm regarding its new collection has also been under some serious attention.

The Sun Day Red Spring Traditions collection is now being released by the company, which the golfer would have worn at The Masters. According to the website, each piece of the collection “embodies this tradition of constant learning within the lush greens and subtle pinks of golf’s most hallowed grounds.” And Tiger can be seen flashing a grin while posing for pictures in the collection.

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, golfing polos, footwear, green leather golf head covers, and also 1,000 sets of golf bags, which are dark green in color and detail all dates in which Woods won his five Masters tournaments.

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There also seem to be several items that commemorate the 25th anniversary of the ‘Tiger Slam’, where he won the US Open, Open Championship, and the PGA Championship in 2000 and then secured his second green jacket in 2001. Another polo celebrates his Jr. Amateur Championship in 1991, costing up to $145.

However, not all thought that the company’s move was audacious.

Imago February 20, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Tiger Woods at the 2026 Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament on Friday February 20, 2026 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Pacific Palisades USA – ZUMAp124 20260220_zaa_p124_014 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

“Been trying to buy one ever since. Still sold out,” said one fan.

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Well, such fans would be glad to know that they are not the only ones who are backing the golfer through apparel. On Saturday, at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, some fans were spotted wearing t-shirts with Tiger Woods’ picture and the caption “#FreeTiger.”

Yet, confused comments kept coming. One such person commented, “Nothing says brand confidence like turning the mugshot fit into a campaign.”

“They ran this one the day after his arrest. It was a profitable dui for tiger smh lol,” added another, echoing similar emotions.

But not just Tiger Woods, it turned profitable for some others as well.

The first reaction following the incident was a flurry of activity on eBay, where copies of the blue polo were being sold at $70 below the retail price. The impression one gets is that those who already owned the item were looking to cash in quickly as Woods remained in the headlines. In subsequent days, active auctions crossed above $150, while some are still ongoing.