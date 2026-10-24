Tiger Woods’ Controversial Decision That Cancer-Free Vanessa Trump Reportedly Resented During Her Darkest Hour

Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, has announced that she is cancer-free following her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. However, while the news marks a positive turn in her health battle, there was a time when she was unhappy with Woods.

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In April, Woods checked into a rehab in Switzerland following his March 27 DUI arrest. According to the Daily Mail, his decision was influenced by an ultimatum from Vanessa, who urged him to seek help. Though Vanessa herself had urged Woods to seek treatment, his absence during her diagnosis reportedly created tension.

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“This is why she was so adamant that he get treatment and get himself on the right track,” the insider said. “She was facing a health scare, and Tiger wasn’t able to really be there for her. So she was like, ‘I’m not going through this and holding your hand for addiction at the same time.’ That was basically the ultimatum she gave.

“She may not be saying she resents that he wasn’t [there] for all that, but the fact remains that she was getting a cancer diagnosis and he wasn’t there. He wasn’t able to support her [as] she needed. So she may not be saying that, but I know Vanessa, and I guarantee that she’s thinking it. I know that 100 percent.”

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The insider added that Woods remained committed to supporting Trump, even while undergoing rehab himself. According to the source, the best way he could support her was by getting “clean and sober and healthy.” It’s also worth noting that Vanessa has not publicly confirmed she resents the decision. The resentment claim comes from an unnamed insider source.

Woods eventually checked out of rehab in June and returned to the United States. But his legal troubles continued, stemming from the March 27 DUI arrest. Woods eventually received a five-year driver’s license suspension after reaching a plea deal in his impaired-driving case in Florida. Woods, who initially pleaded not guilty, entered a no-contest plea at a hearing in Martin County, where the more serious DUI charge was dropped in favor of reckless driving and a careless-driving citation.

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The judge ordered the two five-year suspensions to run concurrently and imposed approximately $1,500 in fines. That being said, what did Vanessa Trump say about being free of cancer?

Vanessa Trump wins battle against cancer

The 48-year-old, who shares five children with President Donald Trump’s eldest son, revealed the news in a short video posted Friday on her daughter Kai Trump’s Instagram account.

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“My recent test results came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free,” Vanessa said.

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The video also teased a longer YouTube discussion featuring Vanessa, Kai, and Dr. Nicole Saphier, focusing on breast cancer awareness, prevention, and early detection.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about early detection, education, and support for those affected by breast cancer,” Kai wrote in the caption.

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Vanessa first received her diagnosis in April and publicly disclosed it in May, revealing that she had undergone surgery and was working with her medical team on a treatment plan.

That said, both Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods appear to have been dealing with personal struggles of their own, which may have contributed to Vanessa’s resentment over Woods’ decision to check into rehab.