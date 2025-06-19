Tiger Woods Defies Health Concerns for Son Charlie Woods as 16-Year-Old Targets USGA Title

It’s been a while since we saw Tiger Woods playing a pro tournament, and the golf world surely misses the GOAT, especially after his long recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon. But despite his own health challenges, Woods is prioritizing family, and today, he’s on-site at the U.S. Junior Am qualifier at Eagle Trace GC, cheering on his son Charlie. While the 15-time major winner may not be teeing off in a PGA Tour event right now, Charlie’s playing great — 2 under through 9 holes and tied for 2nd place.

With five spots up for grabs and two alternate spots on the line, the stakes are high. Given Woods’s busy schedule, especially with the recent PGA Tour updates and the new CEO taking the reins, it’s impressive to see him making time to support his son’s golfing endeavors.

