Tiger Woods Delivers Back-to-Back Blow as Latest Withdrawal Clouds Comeback Hopes

Speculation around Tiger Woods’ comeback refuses to fade. While all are expecting him to make a return soon, the 15-time major champion has delivered back-to-back upsetting news instead. The momentum around his long-awaited return was building with the recent recovery updates he has shared. But an anti-climax unfolded as Woods ruled himself out of Jupiter Links’ final regular-season TGL match against The Bay GC.

“🚨#NEW — Tiger has ruled himself out for tomorrow’s final regular season TGL match vs. The Bay GC,” read an X update from golf page @TWLegion.

Such news came right after he pulled out of the Seminole Pro-Member. These back-to-back updates from the golfing legend further delay clarity on his competitive future. Adding to that, it builds up concerns in the golf community regarding where he truly stands in his recovery.

Woods has teed off for the Seminole pro-member event the last two years. And since the year he started playing for the event, he has never missed it until 2026. Moreover, ESPN listed him for last night’s TGL match, but he did not beat the ball at the SoFi Center.

Several golf enthusiasts have started to point out that if he is facing troubles to be a part of TGL and hitting balls into a screen, is he indeed in a condition to be back on the greens soon?

He has already missed the entire 2025 major season following Achilles and back surgeries. He last played back in 2024 July and had a brief season. Since then, he has not teed off in any PGA Tour starts to date. And now, when fans have been speculating his return in the April Masters, his absence from each of the events deepens the uncertainty.

Yesterday, he made an appearance at the SoFi Center sporting a unique fit. Although he arrived at the SoFi Center to support his team, he did not compete. Meanwhile, Jupiter Links has fallen 7–6 to Boston Common Golf Club.

While such situations have prompted a lot of discussions regarding his departure from the competitive golf realm, Woods has clearly stated that he is not bidding farewell to the sport any time soon. And recently, he shared a recovery update that has left fans hopeful.

Tiger Woods’ eyes return to the highest level amid setbacks and comeback hopes

Tiger Woods last competed in an official PGA Tour event at The Open Championship in July 2024. However, unfortunately, he missed the cut in the event. Endless injuries and back-to-back surgeries derailed him completely. While it has been almost 2 years since Woods has not been able to tee off on the greens, he shared how he is slowly recovering and preparing for a comeback.

“Not well every day, but I can hit them. As far as the disc replacement, it’s just sore. It takes time. My body has been through a lot,” said Woods, revealing how he is now able to hit full shots.

He shared how he has been trying every day and is slowly progressing towards his aim. He is also trying to work on his endurance and push his body to a level where he can play at the “highest level again”. Now, as he has already revealed that Masters 2026 is not “off the table” for him, fans can only keep on waiting for a positive update from the maestro soon.