Tiger Woods Delivers Bad News Days After Teasing Comeback from Long Injury Hiatus

February 22, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Tiger Woods speaks during the award ceremony after Jacob Bridgeman won the final round of the 2026 Genesis Invitational golf tournament on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Jacob Bridgeman Wins The 2026 Genesis Invitational PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp124 20260222_zaa_p124_165 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

February 22, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Tiger Woods speaks during the award ceremony after Jacob Bridgeman won the final round of the 2026 Genesis Invitational golf tournament on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Jacob Bridgeman Wins The 2026 Genesis Invitational PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp124 20260222_zaa_p124_165 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Tiger Woods last walked out onto the greens as a professional back in 2024. And ever since then, the golfing legend has been down with injuries. Despite getting a successful surgery, Woods has not yet announced a set timeline for his return. And while there were some small glimmers of hope, a recent update has once again wiped out the enthusiasm from the golfing legends’ fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There was some hope that Tiger was going to play tonight’s TGL match and even ESPN had listed him in some broadcast communication that he was making his return tonight. Official lineups came out and he was not listed. Not playing tomorrow’s Seminole event either,” read a report from X account TWLEGION.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is quite a setback for those expecting the legends’ comeback. After all, the 50-year-old star has not missed the Seminole Pro Member event in the last two years. Although he played the invitation-only event for the first time in 2024, the golfer came back again for his second appearance in 2025. Interestingly, on both occasions, Woods partnered with Seth Waugh and also delivered some quite decent performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, Woods had a T44 (70) gross finish and a T33 (67) net finish. Displaying some impressive form, the 50-year-old almost hit an albatross on the par-5 15th. Unfortunately, he was robbed off the limelight as his ball stopped just an inch from the hole.

Then in 2025, Woods again made the headlines when he walked all 18 holes with Lance Bennett, despite his injury. And speaking of his injury, Woods recently provided a glimmer of hope. As he joined Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman on CBS during the Genesis Invitational, one inevitable question popped up.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

When Immelman asked whether Woods would play in Augusta, the golfing legend said that there was a possibility of him making a return. And if that was not enough, when Nantz asked whether fans could see him back on the greens before the Masters, Woods’ reply was even more encouraging.

He said, “I don’t know. I don’t know. Whether it’s regular tour, senior tour, or member-guest, I don’t know. I wish I could be out this week playing with these guys. Watching these kids play this golf course is quite fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, as the wait for Woods’ return continues, there is one thing that the 50-year-old still wants to tick off from his list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods eyes the St. Andrews reverse challenge while he prepares for his return

The recent months have turned out to be particularly tough for the American golfing legend, as he continues to eye a comeback to the greens. However, one thing remains certain. The records he boasts in his resume at the age of 50 still remain a dream for many in the sport. But he has recently shared how he is still chasing a challenge he hasn’t yet managed to bag in his life.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 3rd hole on the third day of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Saturday, April 9, 2022. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY AUG20220409509 BOBxSTRONG

The five-time Masters champion recently reflected on the reverse routing at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Until 1870, the old course was played in both directions. However, the counterclockwise layout was introduced by Old Tom Morris, aka the ‘Grand Old Man of Golf’. Since then, the reverse play has made occasional visits to the greens of St. Andrews. However, locals have recently been trying to revive the old gig.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a cool place, and I’ve always, I know you know this, but one time a year they play it backwards. They play 1 to 17 green, 2 to 16 green, 3 to 15 green. I’ve always wanted to play it that way. And if you look at how the golf course is set up, it sets up for openings into all those holes. And so the golf course is very ingenious at how it’s set up,” shared Woods while talking to Jordan Spieth in a Golf Channel interview.

In 2024, the authority of St. Andrews Trust Links launched the ‘Old Course Reversed’. While it was considered to be a one-time thing, fans have requested for it be an annual event. From March 28 to April 2, 2024, the backward play was available. Then it continued in 2025 on April 4, 5, and 7. This year, too, they have announced that the same will be back on April 17, 18, and 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Masters Tournament scheduled to begin on April 9 this year in Augusta, fans are still hoping for Woods to make his return before the major event. If the most-awaited return happens before the marquee event, he might also tap in to hit a few shots at St. Andrews at the end of April.