Tiger Woods Did Not Buy Hype Around the ‘Home of Golf’ Until Wake-Up Call During the Open

There’s one thing to consider when talking about St. Andrews: it is a tough golf course in general, but inclement weather adds a layer of complexity to the game, demanding that golfers adapt their strategy, club choice, and swing technique to navigate wind, rain, and cold. Perhaps that’s why Tiger Woods declared ahead of the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews, aka ‘Home of Golf,’ “It’s my favourite course in the world.” But you’d be surprised to know that Woods didn’t always feel that about the iconic course.

Recently, Tiger Woods sat down to promote a new line of his brand’s, Sun Day Red, collection. As per the Instagram update about the same, “The North Collection draws inspiration from golf’s heritage and the links courses that demand creativity in their champions above all else.” And when discussing links courses, how can you not mention St. Andrews, one of the oldest and most iconic courses, with Tiger Woods’ storied history and experiences there?

During the Sun Day Red’s promotion, Tiger Woods shared one “Great story,” about the first time he played at St. Andrews. “I happened to catch the type, just perfectly. So, I played all 18 holes basically into the wind. And from hearing the stories of how players are able to drive into certain holes in there, I can get there. I don’t understand what is the fascination about this golf course. And then the next day, completely different… I’m like Ah, that’s why these bunkers were here. And so you know that’s most links golf courses are like that. And that’s what makes it so challenging. So much fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woods has a storied history at St. Andrews, making his Open debut there in 1995 (T68). He later claimed victory in 2000, becoming the youngest golfer to complete a career Grand Slam, and won again in 2005. However, his form at the course has been inconsistent, with a T23 finish in 2010 and missed cuts in 2015 and 2022.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Day Red (@sundayred) Expand Post

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Tiger Woods has shared similar thoughts on St. Andrews. In 2015, while talking about the course, he said, “I heard people say you can drive 9 with a certain wind, you can drive 10, you can drive 12. ‘I can’t touch any of these holes, what are they talking about?’ Then the wind switches and it’s a totally different golf course. Then you’d go, “What are these bunkers here for?’ They’re not even close to being in play.’ The wind switches, and oh my God, they are [in play]. That’s the genius of this place.”

So, why is St. Andrews so daunting? The historic St. Andrews, with a rich history of 600 years, presents a distinct challenge for golfers, combining its legendary layout with the demands of links golf. Spanning nearly 6,400 yards from the yellow tees, its relatively flat fairways and greens typically make it seem more forgiving; certain holes, such as the 225-yard par-3 9th, which frequently plays into the wind, pose a great threat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Tiger Woods considers these challenges as “genius of this place,” as stated above. Given that stance and his love for the course, it’s no wonder Woods looked emotional during his (potential) last outing at St. Andrews in 2022.

Tiger Woods’s last outing at St. Andrews was as emotional as it could get

In 2022, Tiger Woods bid his St. Andrews run a farewell. Talking about the same, he said, “I had a few tears; it’s very emotional for me.” Instead of just right away walking out of the course following his run (missed cut), Woods chose a middle ground. He slowed down but didn’t come to a complete stop. Given the moment, Woods removed his cap and waved at his fans, yet he didn’t pause to fully absorb the applause.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And this time, Woods didn’t shy away from opening up about the emotional moment. “I had a few tears. I’m not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything, but when it comes to the game and the transition… I was lucky enough in 1995 to watch Arnold hit his first tee shot in the second round [of his final Open]. I could hear Jack playing his last one; I was probably about four holes behind him [10 years later] and could hear the ovations getting louder and louder.”

The Open Championship will return to St. Andrews in 2027; however, Woods shared he didn’t know “if I will be physically able to play by then. I’m not retiring. I’ll be able to play future Opens. But eight years’ time… I doubt if I’ll be competitive at this level.” So, it’s no wonder that this St. Andrews holds so much importance in Woods’s heart!