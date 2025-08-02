‘Tiger Woods Drill’ Was PGA Tour Pro’s Secret Weapon To Defeat Scottie Scheffler & Co.

The 2 time PGA Tour winner walked into Colonial with a lead, but holding off Scottie Scheffler is never just about numbers on the scoreboard. It takes precision, nerves of steel, and one move that eludes most. But that was not the case for Ben Griffin. Breaking the 2-win streak of Scheffler, Griffin said, “My game feels really good. Obviously, Scottie Scheffler’s the best player in the world, but No. 1 can be beat.” Later, he added, “I beat him last week.”

The 29-year-old recently revealed the secret move he borrowed straight from Tiger Woods. It’s the same move he credits for holding off Scottie Scheffler during this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge. “Honestly, I was so calm. Like I do this, I do this Tiger Woods drill before every single round where I put two Tees around my putter and do it’s a gate drill and I do it on a right to left and a left to right,” Griffin shared on the No Laying Up Podcast. What Griffin was really highlighting is how much his calmness came from routine. The “Tiger Woods Drill” he uses is a gate drill, placing two tees just outside the putter head so the stroke passes cleanly between them.

He runs it before every round, practicing both right-to-left and left-to-right breaking putts “And I do it with my…both hands..the exact same thing that I do before every single tournament round,” he added, by doing it on different edges of the cup, he prepares for all types of putts he’ll face in competition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger Woods is known for his incredible putting, and one key to his success is the simple but effective Putter Gate Drill. Before every round, Tiger uses this drill to ensure his putter moves perfectly along the intended path. This drill helps the 49-year-old lock in that perfect sweet spot contact every time, which is key for getting the ball to roll smoothly and true. Plus, he often teams it up with tools like the EyeLine Golf Putting Alignment Mirror to make sure his eyes are right over the ball and his shoulders stay square. It’s all about nailing the setup and stroke every single time.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Griffin (@bengriffingolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

That’s exactly why Ben Griffin’s putting routine proved so effective under pressure. Even after a challenging third round that included a double bogey and a bogey, he stayed composed and confident. Entering the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in a share of the 54-hole lead, tied with Matti Schmid, Griffin faced tough competition. On the other hand, Scottie Scheffler was six strokes back going into the final round; he eventually finished tied for fourth.

Thanks to the calmness and muscle memory built through his routine, he kept his focus and nerves steady. In a tight finish, Griffin sank a clutch putt on the 18th hole to secure a narrow one-shot victory, marking his second PGA Tour win of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Griffin has never been shy about his intense desire to win over Scottie Scheffler. He’s willing to go to great lengths and push himself to new heights just to surpass the world number one.

Ben Griffin’s unwavering determination to beat Scottie Scheffler

The rivalry between Ben Griffin and Scottie Scheffler has quickly become one of the most compelling stories on the PGA Tour. Childhood rivals turned fierce competitors, Griffin is not shy about challenging the world number one. After his breakthrough victory over Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Griffin declared with conviction, “Scottie Scheffler’s the best player in the world, but No. 1 can be beat. I beat him last week.” That win gave Griffin the confidence and momentum to enter the Memorial Tournament ready to prove he belongs at the very top.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although Griffin fell just short at the Memorial, finishing runner-up after a tough final round, his determination remains unshaken. “It kind of stings a little bit because I’m going to come back with some vengeance,” he said, signaling his relentless pursuit of Scheffler and the number one ranking. With Griffin openly embracing the challenge and Scheffler’s dominance defining this era, the rivalry is about more than just winning tournaments; it’s about Griffin proving he can beat Scheffler.

His ambition to outplay the world number one adds a fresh intensity to the sport, turning every matchup between them into a high-stakes battle for golf’s top honors.