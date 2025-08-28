Tiger Woods Ends Hiatus to Perform Duties Assigned by New PGA Tour CEO, Report

The new PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp, is taking charge with new initiatives. The CEO recently shared about the voluntary retirement program during an all-staff meeting, but what caught the attention was Tiger Woods’s presence. The golfer who is part of the new committee has talked about his role.

Tiger Woods is leading a new committee to take charge of reimagining the very basics. In fact, during the address from the CEO, Woods also addressed the staff for his role and even backed the comments of Rolapp’s long-term plan.

As per the sources, Rolapp’s new program will offer 5-10% employees from the total of 1300 to offer retirement packages. Earlier, this program was introduced in the NFL last year, where 200 employees were offered the same.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even earlier, he shared, “I think a lot of what I learned at the NFL can be applied here, and part of it — look, the sports business is not that complicated. You get the product right, you get the right partners, your fans will reward you with their time because they’re telling you it’s good and they want more of it, and then the commercial and the business part will take care of itself.”

This is a developing story…