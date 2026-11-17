Tiger Woods is finally set to return to tournament golf after nearly 28 months away from the competitive circuit. The 15-time major champion was a notable absentee when the initial Hero World Challenge field was announced last month. However, those questions were put to rest on Tuesday, November 17, as Woods confirmed his place in the field for the December 3–6 event. The 50-year-old, who turns 51 next month, has endured a difficult stretch marked by multiple surgeries, a rollover car crash, and subsequent legal troubles, all of which disrupted his return to the course.

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“Tournament host Tiger Woods, 2017 champion Rickie Fowler, and major winner Gary Woodland have been added to the 2026 Hero World Challenge field,” Woods posted on social media. Woods, Fowler, and Woodland took the final three sponsor exemptions in the 20-man field.

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Woods’ announcement comes shortly after he attended the signing ceremony of his son, Charlie Woods, who signed to play college golf at Florida State University earlier this month. His appearance at the Hero World Challenge will mark his first return to competitive golf since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Woods last played the Hero tournament back in 2023, finishing 18th in the 20-man field. However, a series of serious injuries in 2025 forced him to put his comeback plans on hold and focus on recovery. Woods eventually appeared in 2026, featuring in the TGL Finals as a player and owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club.

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He had also been targeting a return at the 2026 Masters, but those plans failed to materialize. His hopes suffered another setback in March 2026, when Woods was arrested following a rollover car crash in Florida. Deputies suspected him of driving under the influence, and he was subsequently charged with DUI involving property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test after declining a urine test.

On March 31, Woods announced he was stepping away from golf for a period of time to seek treatment. In a statement, he said the break was needed to “prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” and he promised to come back healthier, stronger, and more focused. A court allowed him to leave the country, and he went to a rehabilitation facility in Switzerland. Golf Channel put the stay at what was believed to be 90 days. His attorney called the treatment an “intensive, highly individualised and medically integrated programme.”

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Months later, in September, Woods pleaded no contest to reduced charges of reckless driving and refusal to take a test. The plea came on September 2 in Martin County Circuit Court. The DUI charge was lowered to reckless driving, which The Athletic lists as a second offense for him, and the refusal charge was reduced as well.

The Athletic reported that the deal followed what it called a “significant erosion” of the evidence, as toxicologists hired separately by Woods’ attorney and by the state both determined that years of using painkillers for his injuries had left him with a tolerance to the drugs. Although Woods avoided jail time, he received $1,500 in fines and a five-year suspension of his driver’s license. He was also found guilty of careless driving, a moving violation. Breaking the terms carries the penalty of jail.

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Woods has since given signs that he is ready. In a video posted last week by SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, he said he is feeling better and added, “I’ve been training quite a bit.” He also said he would be at the Hero either way, since he hosts it. A clip from September caught him on the range at the Nexus Cup, looking confident about where his game stands.

That said, Woods’ return to competitive golf could also open the door to appearances at other events he has previously been linked to. One of the strongest possibilities is the PNC Championship, scheduled to take place from December 17 to 20 in Orlando, Florida. Previous reports suggested that the tournament organizers had kept spots open for Woods and his son, Charlie, should they decide to participate.

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Neither Woods nor the organizers have confirmed their participation in the event. However, if his return at the Hero World Challenge goes well, the 50-year-old could potentially make another appearance alongside his son at the PNC Championship.

TGL looks like another likely stop. Woods is on Jupiter Links’ expanded five-player roster for the 2026-27 season, which starts on December 27, and ESPN’s sources say he is expected to play the opener. Kevin Kisner, who has lost his spot in the lineup to Keith Mitchell, said Woods’ camp told him that Tiger wants to play a full schedule. Kisner sees the plan as the Hero first, then the PNC with Charlie, some TGL, and a push toward the Masters at Augusta.

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Before Woods’s comeback was confirmed, he was also involved in shaping the PGA Tour’s future. As chairman of the Future Competition Committee, he led the 18-month effort to develop a new competitive and developmental structure for the Tour. The PGA Tour has now approved the committee’s final recommendations, with the changes set to take effect in 2028.

But what should fans expect in the Bahamas? Probably not a title run. Sports Illustrated’s Andy Nesbitt believes getting through all four days and flashing even a little of his old form would count as a win, and he expects a rusty week with every shot under the microscope, with a last-place finish not out of the question. The numbers support that caution.

Woods is listed as unranked in the world rankings, has completed only four 72-hole tournaments in the past six seasons, and has not had a top-10 finish since January 2020. AP notes he has not finished within 16 shots of the winner in any of the events he has played since the February 2021 car crash, including one at this same 20-man field. That crash rolled his SUV down a hill outside Los Angeles and left his right leg and ankle so badly damaged that Woods has said doctors considered amputation, and it was the worst of a long list of injuries that also includes his left knee and lower back.

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He has played a limited schedule ever since. He has 15 majors, three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record, and a record-tying 82 PGA Tour wins, but none since the Zozo Championship in Japan in October 2019. Even so, an event that is normally a relaxed end to the season has become a must-watch with Woods in the field.